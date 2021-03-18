Paradigm agrees to sell its music division to Wasserman





2:35 PM PDT 03/17/2021



by



Erik Hayden



The talent firm’s list of reps includes Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Kacey Musgraves, Imagine Dragons, and many other top-selling artists.

One of Hollywood’s biggest music client lists goes under a new owner. Paradigm Talent Agency has agreed to sell its North American live music performance business to lifestyle management and marketing firm Casey Wassermans, the agency said. The acquisition is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of this year and the untitled music division will operate as a stand-alone unit.Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This agreement is a victory for all parties and a vital step on the road to restructuring that we embarked on more than a year ago. This represents a significant transition for Paradigm’s incredible musical agents and the artists they serve so brilliantly, ”said Sam Gores, President of Paradigm. Gores added, “We are huge fans of Casey Wasserman and the company he built, and I am very happy that he and his team are leading this important business line. It is both exciting and bittersweet to conclude this agreement, transitioning into a new era for Paradigm, and initiating a stabilization solution during a global pandemic that has created an existential crisis for our industry. The Beverly Hills-based Paradigms roster includes Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Kacey Musgraves, Imagine Dragons, and many other top-selling artists. The company, led by President Gores, has grown its music division through years of talent acquisition and management companies includingArtists from the Monterey Peninsula, Little Big Man, Third Coast Artists Agency, AM Only, Windish Agencies and Coda Agency. Wasserman, founded in 2002, hasa large footprint in the sports representation space across basketball, baseball, hockey, the NFL and Olympic athletes. Last year, the management company also acquired the hockey agency Acme World Sports as well as the Lithuanian basketball agency BBaltics. (Casey Wasserman is also president of LA28, which helped organize Los Angeles’ bid for the 2028 Olympics.) Since 2016, when the company grew from Wasserman Media Group to Wasserman, the company has expanded into culture, media and entertainment, adding creative and marketing agencies such as Laundry Service and Boris Agency, and by launching a social audience data platform called Unlock. The sale of Paradigm’s music division is one of the company’s first strategic moves since billionaire investor and NBA Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores took a stake in the talent company in June. “This is one of the many important steps that put us in a financial position not only to overcome this crisis, but also to invest in future growth,” Sam Gores, Tom’s brother, told employees at the time. In a note to staff on March 17, revealing the music division agreement with Wasserman, Paradigm management also indicated that it was “in active discussion regarding strategic partners for its Talent and Literary business, and that it will reveal this strategy at a later date “. In June 2019, Paradigm rejected an offer from rival United Talent Agency to acquire the talent / literature and music divisions, with Gores saying at the time that a sale “would have made sense for both agencies” but ultimately decided not to do it. Like many Hollywood talent agencies, Paradigm took a hard hit in its representational business amid the months-long film and television production shutdown and live concert cancellations during the pandemic. In September, the company revealed the permanent layoffs of 180 employees who had already been fired as part of cost-cutting and wage-cutting measures taken in 2020. Last April, Wasserman revealed he was laying off 3% of its workforce while laying off other employees and reducing bonuses for executive leadership.







