Fans and friends celebrate life of ‘Alien’ actor Yaphet Kotto





Yaphet Kotto | Getty Yaphet Kotto, famous actor best known for his villainous roles in the James Bond film Live and Let Die and Extraterrestrial, died at the age of 81. Kotto’s wife Tessie Sinahon made the announcement on Monday via Facebook about the death of her husband, where she called him “a good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being” and “a legend” as one of the best actors in Hollywood. Ryan Goldhar, Kotto’s agent, has confirmed his death. “I am saddened and still in shock at the passing of my 24 year old husband Yaphet. He died last night around 10:30 pm Philippine time, ”Sinahon wrote. “You played a villain in some of your movies, but for me you’re a real hero and for a lot of people too.” Born Yaphet Frederick Kotto, the New York-born actor made waves on television, film and Broadway in roles such as Lieutenant Pope in 1972. Across 110th Street, Mr. Big in the James Bond movie Live and Let Die, Dennis Parker in 1979 Extraterrestrial. The Emmy-nominated actor also played Al Giardello on the NBC series. Homicide: life on the streets between 1993 and 1999 and performed alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987 The running man. Celebrities from Ava Duvernay and Viola Davis on the official James Bond Twitter account pay tribute to the late actor on social media since his death was announced earlier this week. See below for all the flowers celebs across the country are giving her: You have been so memorable in every role you have played. Your presence and talent was undeniable and magnetic… whether you were the villain or the hero. Sleep well #YaphetKotto. May God bless your wife and your family. We will miss you.https://t.co/YQ7x5LM8ym – Viola Davis (@violadavis) March 16, 2021 We are sorry to hear that Yaphet Kotto, who played the role of Dr Kananga in Live And Let Die, has passed away at the age of 81. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/wssYWvy6VI – James Bond (@ 007) March 16, 2021 Yaphet Kotto. My favorite moms. He’s one of those actors who deserved more than the roles he got. But he took those parts and still had them wonderful. A star. Rest well, sir. pic.twitter.com/BqeuVc7DSB – Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 16, 2021 Thin. Funnier than he had the right to be. Versatile as crap. Royalty in Cameroon. Jewish too. Made everything even better, from Alien and Live and Let Die to Midnight Run and The Running Man. I should dig up his Othello. I bet it’s a sight to see. #REST IN PEACE #YaphetKotto. pic.twitter.com/t1uR3Tyh4S – Tolkien Negro (@marcbernardin) March 16, 2021 Memories and respect for Yaphet Kotto, whose film career was legendary even before coming to Baltimore to honor our TV drama. But for me he will always be Al Giardello, the most unlikely Sicilian, gently lowering the office shades to glare at the detectives on his team. pic.twitter.com/rF9cBzBndG – David Simon (@AoDespair) March 16, 2021 Remains in power to one of the best actors of his generation and one of the most underrated James Bond villains of all time, Yaphet Kotto. pic.twitter.com/mP86BF0YbN – Michael Eaves (@michaeleaves) March 16, 2021







