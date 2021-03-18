Popular immersive Van Gogh exhibit opens in San Francisco – Marin Independent Journal

The scenario in the arts world over the past 12 months has been dominated by closures, cancellations, postponements, and the switch to online shows and performances as COVID-19 security measures made the shutdown necessary. from most places in person for long periods of time.

Now, however, it’s time to flip the script, with some museums and outdoor performance venues reopening, or making plans, amid news of the vaccinations being given and the decline in new COVID cases.

And in all these stages Vincent van Gogh. Or at least some of his most famous paintings.

Immersive Van Gogh, a traveling multimedia exhibition and global sensation, will open Thursday in San Francisco. The exhibition uses art, light, music, movement and, perhaps more importantly, imagination to illuminate the life and art of the great 19th-century Post-Impressionist painter.

The highly anticipated Immersive Van Gogh, which some consider the first major art event touring the Bay Area since the start of the pandemic, premieres on the West Coast at San Franciscos SVN West, South Van Ness and Market Street. . Strong ticket sales suggest Bay Area residents are eager to resume viewing live artwork and have prompted organizers to extend the show, which is now slated to stay in SF until September 6.

We’re so excited to be able to bring one of the first, safe things to do during COVID, says co-producer Corey Ross. We’ve been there since July, when we opened in Toronto. The only public reaction to being able to get out of the house and do something, the way we do with social distancing and masks and in a way that makes people feel safe, has really been very gratifying. for the audience and being a producer and seeing how the audience receives something like that.

The immersive word in the title emphasizes the fact that this is not a typical exhibit, but rather a multi-sensory avenue to penetrate iconic van Gogh paintings such as Potato Eaters (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Nuit toile (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Tournesols, 1888) and The Bedroom (La Chambre, 1889). Large-scale screenings of the artists of more than 2,000 works will be presented throughout the historic venue, which hosted legendary concert promoter Bill Grahams Fillmore West from 1968 to 1971. In total, the exhibit uses more than a half. million cubes. -foot projections.

The traveling exhibition which is linked to an earlier and very famous van Gogh exhibition in Paris opened in Toronto over the summer. It hit Chicago earlier this year, with plans to open in Los Angeles in May and New York in June. And it was a big success, despite concerns about the pandemic, as producers found ways to make it a social distancing-friendly experience and incorporate other safety procedures.

We were very early in figuring out exactly how to host an event during COVID and do it safely, Ross says. We take the temperatures. Everyone wears masks. We have created circles of social distancing that are projected directly into art. As part of the projection on the ground, there are the circles that help guide people and keep them away from each other.

What happens is you walk into the exhibit and find your first circle. Then as the circle next to you empties as people move around, you have the experience of moving through space and everyone is safely removed.

The exhibit also uses contactless ticketing, timed entry, and strict capacity limits that comply with San Franciscos City and County guidelines. There are also hand sanitizing stations, although some people don’t even end up using them.

You can tour our exhibit and there’s nothing you need to touch, says Ross. You don’t have to wear virtual reality glasses or touch buttons or anything. You can watch our show with your hands in your pockets and stay socially away from everyone around you.

The exhibition was designed by the multi-talented artist Massimiliano Siccardi, who has worked in the visual arts for a long time.

He’s been creating massive installations in Europe for 30 years, says Ross. He truly is the Steven Spielberg of art installations in Europe.

Siccardi also co-created the previous van Gogh exhibition in Paris, which Ross calls a great success.

When we met (Siccardi) and said that we would like to become his producers, we asked, what would you like to do? Ross said. And he said he would like to take another vision of van Gogh that is quite different from what was in Paris. A little darker, a little more nervous and a little more emotional than what we saw in Paris.

It turned out to be an inspired idea, an idea that was registered with people in the midst of this coronavirus crisis.

I think van Gogh during this time of the pandemic ends up being a really amazing choice, Ross says. Because van Gogh has had this very difficult life. He was isolated. He was depressed. He wasn’t doing what he wanted to do. And, ultimately, he was suicidal. A lot of these emotions, a lot of frustration, depression and isolation are things that anyone can relate to as they go through the epidemic like we did.

But van Goghs’ art ultimately transcends the terrible times he experienced in his life. This transcendence of art and the fact that we are looking at it 130 years after van Gogh’s death and it still moves us and it is still relevant today which is cathartic at this time. So with people coming out of isolation and being one of the first things they really do to come out of that situation, there couldn’t be a more perfect artist that we’ve chosen.

IF YOU ARE GOING TO

What: “Immersive Van Gogh”

When: Until September 6

Or: SVN West, Market Street and South Van Ness, San Francisco

Admission: Timed entry tickets start between $ 39.99 and $ 49.99 ($ ​​24.99 for children 16 and under)

Information: vangoghsf.com.