Zayn Malik says he watches Bollywood movies with Gigi in his first interview since becoming a dad





Zayn Malik gave rare insight into his relationship with Gigi Hadid in his first interview since becoming a dad. The former One Direction star, 28, has revealed that the duo enjoy watching Bollywood movies together. His interview with GQ Spain and India is the first he has given since he and Gigi, 25, welcomed their baby girl Khai in September of last year. He told the magazine: “I watch a lot of Bollywood movies and I have a lot of favorites. “I love all the classics, I started showing them to my daughter now too, and she watches them with me.”

Zayn also spoke about his need to be creative. He added, “It’s really not easy to have some form of creative freedom or control. “The truth is, I have to continually go against the grain when people tell me to do things a certain way, but my stubbornness and willingness to want to do things differently helps me get out of it.”

Zayn has discussed his relationship with his fans, saying he treats everyone the same. He continued, “I think the key when you talk to people is that you don’t generalize, you don’t say that this person is a ‘fan’ or that this person is ‘this or that’, you just talk to everything. the world as usual people, people like you. “My relationship with people is good, I like to talk to everyone the same way, I don’t want to reduce anyone to one thing.

“We are all people.” He also explained why he called his album Nobody Is Listening, which he released in January. Zayn said: “With everything going on, and in a world of unnecessarily overexposed opinions, with people yelling at each other to see who makes the most noise, I feel like no one is being heard. .

“People like to talk, but no one likes to listen.” He continued, “I think my forties affected me the same way everyone else. “I’m not a person who spends too much time outside of the house or outside and I like having my own space so that’s the only advantage, other than that now it’s driving me crazy. “







