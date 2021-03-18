Czech actor becomes gravedigger as theaters remain closed amid pandemic





Tomb-digging instructor and actor Tomas Novotny opens an empty grave in a training cemetery as part of the Novotny qualification process. / Reuters / David W Cerny Tomb-digging instructor and actor Tomas Novotny opens an empty grave in a training cemetery as part of the Novotny qualification process. / Reuters / David W Cerny Czech actor Tomas Novotny has been unemployed since November, when theaters closed as part of the country’s measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. With no further prospects, Novotny has taken one of the few jobs where demand has increased since the start of the grave-digging pandemic. It might seem like a pretty dark turn of events, but for the 36-year-old actor, it means he can put food on the table. “I am happy for this opportunity,” Novotny told Reuters at a training site in Prague, where he was demonstrating a technique using wooden and iron rods to roll a 600kg gravestone on it. a grave. READ MORE Secrets of the ‘world’s first computer’ revealed Refugees on life in Germany Why was the AstraZeneca jab suspended? “The uncertainty and not knowing when we can get back to normal is the worst thing … It gives me a job and if things go well I could be in charge of a cemetery.” Actor Tomas Novotny rehearses on stage in the closed Mana theater in Prague. Reuters / David W Cerny Actor Tomas Novotny rehearses on stage in the closed Mana theater in Prague. Reuters / David W Cerny New skills for a post-COVID-19 workforce Novotny’s story is similar for many Europeans, who have been forced to change careers as labor markets have been disrupted by the pandemic. Consulting firm McKinsey predicts that around 100 million workers in advanced economies will need to change occupations over the next decade, 25% more than expected before the COVID-19 crisis. To do so, those same 100 million people will need to acquire new skills. “The need for requalification will increase as the pandemic accelerates the need for companies to adapt,” Jan Wiesner, president of the Czech Confederation of Employers and Business Associations, told Reuters. But European citizens, as well as the British, are lagging behind in the digital economy due to a significant lack of basic digital skills. To fill this knowledge gap, the European Union is ready to allocate a stimulus fund of $ 894 billion to help 120 million adults per year acquire new skills. Actor Tomas Novotny opens an empty grave in a training cemetery. Reuters / David W Cerny Actor Tomas Novotny opens an empty grave in a training cemetery. Reuters / David W Cerny Women and youth at risk of being left behind Among the most vulnerable groups most affected by the pandemic are women and young people and, once again, these are the groups that risk being left behind as workers scramble to re-qualify. “Upgrading and retraining are up to them to decide,” Barbara Gerstenberger, head of the work life unit at Dublin-based Eurofound, told Reuters. “If this situation is not reversed, it will have longer term consequences.” The European Commission has made a priority of its retraining effort to retrain women and young people, with $ 12 to 13 billion available for this, provided by partners in the automotive, microelectronics and defense sectors. . When the pandemic finally ends, maybe Novotny will return to the stage or maybe COVID-19 will forever change her career path, like that of millions of people across Europe. Source (s): Reuters

