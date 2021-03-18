Hollywood calls for #StopAsianHate after Atlanta shootings: don’t shut up | Culture & Leisure

LOS ANGELES Dozens of Hollywood luminaries condemn the recent surge in anti-Asian violence after several Asian women were killed this week in shootings at Atlanta-area spas.
Gemma Chan, Margaret Cho, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Shonda Rhimes, Daniel Dae Kim, George Takei and other celebrities have publicly responded to the attacks, which left eight people dead, including six women of Asian descent.
Atlanta officials said Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Ga., Was arrested Tuesday night and admitted to shooting the victims.
Watch what happens, Crazy Rich Asians and Marvel star Chan wrote on Instagram. Racism and misogyny are not mutually exclusive. In fact, sexualized racial harassment and violence are issues that many of us face on a regular basis.
We must stop the dehumanization of Asians. We must stop the Asians’ scapegoat for Covid. We must unite against all forms of hatred. Please let your Asian friends know because we don’t agree. Educate yourself and others on the myth of the model minority and the long history of anti-Asian racism. … Thank you for not being silent.
Star Trek actor Takei and comedian Cho were among those who urged others to recognize the attacks as hate crimes, prompting Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds to say Longs’ actions did not appear be motivated by racism.
A report released this week by Stop AAPI Hate found that 3,795 racially motivated attacks had been committed against Asian Americans since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and concluded that the number is likely a fraction of the attacks occurring. are produced, as many have not been reported. .
Whether the killer entered with the intention of killing Asian women or simply went to three different Asian establishments, miles apart, with the intention of killing those within. inside does not change the racial nature of these killings, Takei tweeted, adding: The best thing you can do today is speak out against violence against Asians in this country, especially if you yourself are not Asian.
I am so angry and heartbroken over what happened yesterday, said Cho, who has lived in Atlanta for seven years. It is a hate crime. When you kill [six] Asian women, it’s a hate crime. I don’t know why this is even a question. It is terrorism and it is a hate crime. Stop killing us.
Other people speaking out included agent SHIELD actress Chloe Bennet and To All the Boys Ive Loved Before star Lana Condor, who begged her followers to support and verify their Asian relatives.
Wake up, Condor tweeted. Your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, stomach ache, and extremely angry. … please, please stay with us. Please. Your Asian friend needs you, even if they aren’t publicly crying on social media.
In fact, I’m so upset that I don’t have much to say because, of course, it does, Bennet wrote. How else could we expect given the racist rhetoric that has been made possible and f —— celebrated over the past year.
2021 Los Angeles Times. Visit to latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency.
