Local theater: eager to come back, within reason

Many theaters in the Capital Region get dark from June to August each year, but the summer of 2021, if all goes well, promises to be a little different.

I hope the light at the end of the tunnel is not an oncoming train, but that it could in fact be the light that things will get better, said Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, artistic director of Capital. Repertory Theater in Albany. Hope is a wonderful thing and I am cautiously optimistic.

Live and fully staged performances before the audience ends on March 12, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the Curtain Call Theater in Latham, Founder and Artistic Production Director Carol Max has shut down her operation completely, but like everyone else, she can’t wait to put on a play live, in front of an audience, whatever the season.

We’re going to start really slow and see how it goes, but we could test the waters in May and do a solo show and then maybe a threesome in the summer, Max said. But there are a lot of things you need to make sure you’re doing right. I’ve spoken to some of our customers, and some of them are ready to come back, and some still want to wait a bit. Even when the governor gives you the green light, you can’t go back without any worries. We weren’t going to get ahead of ourselves.

The green light Max is referring to is Governor Andrew Cuomos’ announcement earlier this month that indoor theaters could open at 33% capacity. However, operating with only 33% of your ticket base is problematic.

When you look at just 33 percent, there’s a lot of numbers you have to do, Max said. I would love to see those percentages go up, because at 33% you have to be wondering just how possible it will be to get things done. I have to sit down with my accountant and see what we can do, but I think we’re going to do little shows for a while. We have fixed costs like utilities and royalties that we pay to produce a play, so I don’t see big shows with nine or 10 actors. At 33%, you won’t come close to keeping those costs down.

Max says his relatively new theater, which opened in September 2017, has a modern air filtration system and numerous disinfection stations.

New place

This is also the case at Capital Rep, which has a new location at 251 North Pearl pending its debut after the group outperformed its show for 40 seasons at 111 North Pearl.

If we keep moving forward, I can see us doing maybe something modest this summer, said Mancinelli-Cahill, whose troupe has built an online presence with a number of special events throughout the pandemic. . We have a lovely brand new theater which will be a very safe place for our clients. Well, have social distancing, we won’t have an intermission and we will make sure everyone involved is safe.

This includes the cast and crew who at Cap Rep are almost always members of the Actors Equity union.

They have guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors and directors, and they also have limits on costume changes and the number of people behind the scenes. It’s like putting a puzzle together, and we were going to make sure we follow all the rules and do whatever we can to keep everyone in the theater safe.

Elsewhere …

At Schenectady, the Schenectady Civic Players have been producing events online for much of the past 12 months. But at the historic Schenectady Civic Playhouse in the Stockade section of town, the theater will remain dark for a while. This is the first time since the opening of the troupe in February 1929 that she has spent a year without producing a play.

Right now we’re planning an online event over the summer and then heading back to the theater in the fall, said Schenectady Civic Players president Duncan Morrison. We’re looking at hybrid production, online and in person, in early October to offer an option for different levels of comfort, and then a full return in November.

At Home Made Theater in Saratoga Springs, new artistic director Eric Rudy oversaw some outdoor performances last summer, and the group continued to have an online presence. The only thing that’s clear for 2021 is that the band will be performing outdoors during the summer months.

The production of live theater, or events of any kind, requires advanced planning and, at the moment, state guidelines for indoor production are too tumultuous to be used, said Rudy, who was Assistant Wardrobe Master of the New York City Ballet from 2011 to 2018. As a result, we are currently only planning several outdoor productions throughout the summer and early fall. We hope to be able to present something inside later in the year. Crossed fingers.

Kevin McNamara, president of the Albany Civic Theater, said that while his group had a very successful original playwright showcase on Zoom last week with actors performing a staged reading, there is nothing concrete yet. about this spring or summer.

At the Schenectady Light Opera Company, which typically produces great musicals, things will most likely remain gloomy all summer long, and although the Classical Theater Guild is doing a zoomed-in presentation of Ideal Husband this weekend, they did not. also not intend to produce anything live. from an internal audience.

Cold stopped

If someone had told me last February that we would be closed for a year, I would have laughed out loud, said Mancinelli-Cahill, who had been on a four-week series of The Irish and How They Got for two weeks. That Way at Capital Rep when things were closed. We went from a full production, with 30 people in it, and the next day nothing. And then I was thinking maybe a few weeks or a month or so.

At Curtain Call, Max was wrapping up a Ben Butler series and getting ready for his next show, An Act of God.

Hopefully all of my clients get vaccinated and we can do something this summer, Max said. But you also have to care about your actors. Some of our actors are in their twenties and have not yet received their pictures. So, I’ll hope for the best, keep reading, and maybe soon we can start doing a one-woman show. And we will follow all protocols.

CTG zooms Ideal Husband

Andrew Bryce will play Sir Robert Chiltern in the Oscar Wildes zoom production An Ideal Husband by the Classic Theater Guilds. Access to the show begins tonight (THURSDAY) at 7 a.m. and will be available until March 26.

Written by Wilde in 1895, the show is set in London, takes place over a 24-hour period, and revolves around blackmail and political corruption.

The show is directed by Jonathan Riven. Kim Plofker is the narrator, while Ness Stark is also in the cast as Lady Gertrude Chiltern.

While the show is free, donations are welcome. Registration is compulsory. For more information, visit www.classictheaterguild.com.

More online entertainment will be available at the Mopco Improvisation Theater in Schenectady on Friday from 7:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. when the group holds their comedy improv competition.

The cost of the Zoom event is $ 5. For more information, visit www.mopco.org.

