Why actors should have multiple income streams

When I first started out I remember thinking how much I wanted my only job to be an actor in front of the camera Years later I realized it was never about trying to get only one job that I love, but multiple sources of income which have all brought me joy and happiness Michael Coleman

Uncertain. It’s a word we hear a lot these days, COVID has changed the way we think, how we act, how we lead a normal day. In a way, we wake up each day a little unsure of how that day will play out.

As actors we are used to this way of life even before COVID, since we are, for business purposes called independent. We were still a little unsure of the date of our next concert. When the cameras roll or the curtain is up. That’s why it’s important to have as much control over your career as possible. Eliminate uncertainty and make sure you have multiple sources of income, so having different jobs is always a certain thing

The service industry has long been a flexible source of income with the ability to earn the kind of money you can’t earn with other part-time jobs, while still maintaining flexibility for auditions and reservations. The actor by day, the waiter by night is a reality for many professional actors at the beginning of their careers. The character traits of the aspiring young actor have often aligned well with the type of person many restaurants seek to hire as staff when dealing with paying customers. Many actors who choose this path dream of the day when they can finally book a job that is consistent enough to never have to serve again.

I stumbled upon another path early in my career and nurtured the opportunities that it has created over the years to provide me with the opportunities that I am happy to have today. Instead of waiting on tables early in my career, I found out that I had a talent for vocals and was able to book a job replacing vocals on animated series that were originally recorded in other languages ​​(mainly Japanese) in English. I was able to cover my basic needs thanks to the first camera reservations with voice work. It still left me a lot of time in my day to learn other things that I liked and which could also provide me with additional sources of income. Then I started working as a professional mascot, performing many characters for a local special events company. I’ve been doing things I love to pay my bills for decades now, all in the same category of things I love to do.

There are endless opportunities for actors to do the same if they just take the time to understand what they like and how they can be paid to do it. There is a beautiful Japanese concept, called Ikigai, which focuses on the union of four fundamental components of life: passion, vocation, profession and mission. It breaks down into finding something you’re good at (your passion meets profession), something you love (your passion meets mission), something the world needs (your mission meets vocation), and finally , something you can get paid for (your vocation meets career opportunity). Many people in this world believe that you can find a job or a career that earns you money or makes you happy. The truth is, you’ve never had to choose one or the other.

I now have multiple sources of income, each in areas that bring me joy and tax compensation. I act for the camera, on stage, and I express cartoons and video games. I have been fortunate enough to work on high profile shows and make some of my income by attending fan conventions as a guest. I own a production company that creates content for film and television. I write books. I have a post-secondary school. I lead. I produce. I write for film and television. I wish I could say that I was lucky to have found a path that has allowed me to create income in various roles, but it was not at all lucky. It is not a unique opportunity for me either. This is available to all actors.

I am thinking of all the other players who also have several sources of income: Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Nick Offerman, Rupert Grint, Tom Selleck, and countless others. They all have other part-time jobs outside of their acting or music careers. The secret has never been to focus on one job, it’s to find multiple sources of income that bring you as much joy as the actor. This ability to create financial security also creates confidence and an ability to really focus on the type of work you want to do.

Michael Coleman is an award-winning actor, writer and comedian who has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, such as Once Upon a Time, Stargate SG-1, Stargate: Atlantis, Smallville, Fringe, X-Men: Evolution. He is also the founder of Institute of History, where actors and writers train to become theater and writing professionals in the film and television industry.



