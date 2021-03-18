Entertainment
Fun Outings For Kids Top To-Do List
This weekend is full of fun things to do for the whole family.
In Clermont, gather under the stars for a special The War With Grandpa movie on Friday night, then bring the kids back on Saturday for a special Junior Park Ranger event. In Mount Dora, the annual Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts will be held Saturday and Sunday, along with the 2021 Lady Lake Yard and Crafts Sale.
In Leesburg, experience the Parks and Recreation Department’s Nerf Mother / Son War or the Mammoth Oaks Brewery Olympics where a team will win free beer for a year.
The possibilities are limitless.
Here’s what’s on tap:
Film under the stars
Catch a movie under the stars in Clermont on Friday at 8 p.m. at Waterfront Park, 330 3rd St., with a special screening of The War With Grandpa.
Bring your own blanket or chair and enjoy a family-friendly movie.
The event is free.
Details:https://www.clermont.gov/events
Mount Dora Spring Arts and Crafts Festival
Stroll the streets of downtown with over 200 arts and crafts exhibitors at the Mount Dora Spring Arts and Crafts Festival on Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Said to be an eclectic mix of sophistication and fun, this free outdoor event was ranked in the top 50 by Sunshine Artist Magazine in 2020.
Details:http://www.MountDoraSpringFest.com
Lady Lake Spring 2021 Yard and Craft Sale
Join the Lady Lake Historical Society for their 2021 Yard and Craft Sale on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Log Cabin Park, 106 US-27 in Lady Lake.
Browse eclectic items and grab a bite to eat.
Details:https://www.ladylakemuseum.org/
Easter Bunny at Lake Square Mall
The Bunny is back at Lake Square Mall, 10401 US Hwy 441 in Leesburg, starting Saturday at 11 a.m. and daily until 7 p.m. until April 3.
Located in Center Court, kids can have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny with a safe social distancing option.
Prices for photo packages vary.
Details:www.LakeSquareMall.com
Farm movie
Lazy H Farm, 23708 County Road 44a in Eustis, has a farm movie on Saturdays at 5 p.m. Enjoy the movie, snuggle up with baby goats, and enjoy a playground. Bring your chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening.
Small self-serve snacks will be available for purchase and a $ 5 donation is suggested to help take care of the farm animals.
Details:https://www.facebook.com/thelazyHz
SpongeBob SquarePants Story Time & Meet & Greet
Take the kids for a SpongeBob-themed story hour outside Books-a-Million at Lake Square Mall, 10401 US Hwy 441 in Leesburg, where they can meet SpongeBob, run crab races, gold mines and a bubble party with crafts and stories. Then top it off with the Krusty Crab Pizza.
The event is free and open to children of all ages.
Details:https://www.facebook.com/TheNewLakeSquareMall
Nature hike for children
Welcome the kids and go on an adventure to the Pine Meadows Conservation Area, 2280 Pine Meadows Golf Course Rd. In Eustis, Saturdays at 8 a.m. This event will help children learn to be safe in nature.
The event is free.
Details:https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/calendar/event_details.aspx?EventID=22589
Cruise in March
Sail to Spanish Springs, 1120 Main Street in the Villages, for their monthly cruise on Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Everyone is welcome to register their classic car with models 30 years or older.
This month they present the Thunderbirds of 1955, 1956 and 1957 with Clark Barrios on the main stage.
Details:https://www.facebook.com/TheVillagesEntertainment
Junior park rangers
Calling all children ages 4 to 10. Explore, learn and protect on the City of Clermont Junior Park Rangers program on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Hiawatha Preserve Lake, 420 12th St.
Discover the magnificent parks of Clermont with fun activities alongside our trusted Park Rangers.
Register for this free program at 352-394-3500.
Details:https://clermont.solodev.net/core/fileparse.php/106119/urlt/Junior-Park-Ranger-Flyer.pdf
Pitch please!
Lake County Pride hosts its monthly “Pitch Please!” Event Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 4400 CR 19-A in Mount Dora. “Pitch Please!” is a glee club and group of musicians designed for the LGBTQIA + community and its allies in Lake County.
Refreshments will be provided after the meeting.
Details:https://www.facebook.com/lakecountypride2020.org
Mother / son NERF war
Kindergarten to 5th grade boys, bring your kindergarten figure and challenge it in a war of nerve at Leesburg Recreation Department, 1851 Griffin Road in Leesburg, Saturdays 10:30 am-1pm
Participants will bring your own Nerf guns and will be required to use traditional darts. Eye protection will be provided.
Games will include Capture the Flag and the Last Man Standing. At the end, pizza and drinks will be provided.
The cost is $ 15 per couple and $ 5 for additional players. Pre-registration is required by calling 352-728-9885.
Details:https://www.facebook.com/Leesburg-Recreation-Department-160185568832
Brewery olympics
Winners receive free beer for one year. Did that grab your attention?
Mammoth Oak Brewing Company is celebrating its first anniversary by hosting the Special Olympics Brewery Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at 1107 W. North Blvd Suite 26 in Leesburg.
The competition will feature six events: Baby Beer Quarter, Water Balloon Toss, Corn Hole, Beer Pong, Speed Quiz and Chug-Athalon Relay Race.
Teams of four and the winning team receive a free beer for one year, a trophy and loot. You must be at least 21 years old to participate.
They also have a week of special events to check out.
The cost is $ 10 per person.
Details:https://www.facebook.com/MammothOak
Teen Challenge 2nd Annual Bass Fishing Tournament
Enjoy a day on the lake and raise money for Teen Challenge Orlando, an organization that helps reach people with addictions, at the 2nd Annual Teen Challenge Bass Fishing Tournament Saturday starting at 4 a.m. morning at Hickory Point Park in Tavares.
The guaranteed payout is $ 2,500 for first place, $ 1,000 for second, $ 750 for third and so on.
Lunch will also be provided and raffles will be available.
Tickets cost $ 100.
Details:https://www.facebook.com/TeenChallengeSoutheastRegionOrlando
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]