Fun Outings For Kids Top To-Do List

This weekend is full of fun things to do for the whole family.

In Clermont, gather under the stars for a special The War With Grandpa movie on Friday night, then bring the kids back on Saturday for a special Junior Park Ranger event. In Mount Dora, the annual Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts will be held Saturday and Sunday, along with the 2021 Lady Lake Yard and Crafts Sale.

In Leesburg, experience the Parks and Recreation Department’s Nerf Mother / Son War or the Mammoth Oaks Brewery Olympics where a team will win free beer for a year.

The possibilities are limitless.

Here’s what’s on tap:

Film under the stars

Catch a movie under the stars in Clermont on Friday at 8 p.m. at Waterfront Park, 330 3rd St., with a special screening of The War With Grandpa.

Bring your own blanket or chair and enjoy a family-friendly movie.

The event is free.

Details:https://www.clermont.gov/events

Mount Dora Spring Arts and Crafts Festival

Stroll the streets of downtown with over 200 arts and crafts exhibitors at the Mount Dora Spring Arts and Crafts Festival on Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Said to be an eclectic mix of sophistication and fun, this free outdoor event was ranked in the top 50 by Sunshine Artist Magazine in 2020.

Details:http://www.MountDoraSpringFest.com

Lady Lake Spring 2021 Yard and Craft Sale

Join the Lady Lake Historical Society for their 2021 Yard and Craft Sale on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Log Cabin Park, 106 US-27 in Lady Lake.

Browse eclectic items and grab a bite to eat.

Details:https://www.ladylakemuseum.org/

Easter Bunny at Lake Square Mall

The Bunny is back at Lake Square Mall, 10401 US Hwy 441 in Leesburg, starting Saturday at 11 a.m. and daily until 7 p.m. until April 3.

Located in Center Court, kids can have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny with a safe social distancing option.

Prices for photo packages vary.

Details:www.LakeSquareMall.com

Farm movie

Lazy H Farm, 23708 County Road 44a in Eustis, has a farm movie on Saturdays at 5 p.m. Enjoy the movie, snuggle up with baby goats, and enjoy a playground. Bring your chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening.

Small self-serve snacks will be available for purchase and a $ 5 donation is suggested to help take care of the farm animals.

Details:https://www.facebook.com/thelazyHz

SpongeBob SquarePants Story Time & Meet & Greet

Take the kids for a SpongeBob-themed story hour outside Books-a-Million at Lake Square Mall, 10401 US Hwy 441 in Leesburg, where they can meet SpongeBob, run crab races, gold mines and a bubble party with crafts and stories. Then top it off with the Krusty Crab Pizza.

The event is free and open to children of all ages.

Details:https://www.facebook.com/TheNewLakeSquareMall

Nature hike for children

Welcome the kids and go on an adventure to the Pine Meadows Conservation Area, 2280 Pine Meadows Golf Course Rd. In Eustis, Saturdays at 8 a.m. This event will help children learn to be safe in nature.

The event is free.

Details:https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/calendar/event_details.aspx?EventID=22589

Cruise in March

Sail to Spanish Springs, 1120 Main Street in the Villages, for their monthly cruise on Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Everyone is welcome to register their classic car with models 30 years or older.

This month they present the Thunderbirds of 1955, 1956 and 1957 with Clark Barrios on the main stage.

Details:https://www.facebook.com/TheVillagesEntertainment

Junior park rangers

Calling all children ages 4 to 10. Explore, learn and protect on the City of Clermont Junior Park Rangers program on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Hiawatha Preserve Lake, 420 12th St.

Discover the magnificent parks of Clermont with fun activities alongside our trusted Park Rangers.

Register for this free program at 352-394-3500.

Details:https://clermont.solodev.net/core/fileparse.php/106119/urlt/Junior-Park-Ranger-Flyer.pdf

Pitch please!

Lake County Pride hosts its monthly “Pitch Please!” Event Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 4400 CR 19-A in Mount Dora. “Pitch Please!” is a glee club and group of musicians designed for the LGBTQIA + community and its allies in Lake County.

Refreshments will be provided after the meeting.

Details:https://www.facebook.com/lakecountypride2020.org

Mother / son NERF war

Kindergarten to 5th grade boys, bring your kindergarten figure and challenge it in a war of nerve at Leesburg Recreation Department, 1851 Griffin Road in Leesburg, Saturdays 10:30 am-1pm

Participants will bring your own Nerf guns and will be required to use traditional darts. Eye protection will be provided.

Games will include Capture the Flag and the Last Man Standing. At the end, pizza and drinks will be provided.

The cost is $ 15 per couple and $ 5 for additional players. Pre-registration is required by calling 352-728-9885.

Details:https://www.facebook.com/Leesburg-Recreation-Department-160185568832

Brewery olympics

Winners receive free beer for one year. Did that grab your attention?

Mammoth Oak Brewing Company is celebrating its first anniversary by hosting the Special Olympics Brewery Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at 1107 W. North Blvd Suite 26 in Leesburg.

The competition will feature six events: Baby Beer Quarter, Water Balloon Toss, Corn Hole, Beer Pong, Speed ​​Quiz and Chug-Athalon Relay Race.

Teams of four and the winning team receive a free beer for one year, a trophy and loot. You must be at least 21 years old to participate.

They also have a week of special events to check out.

The cost is $ 10 per person.

Details:https://www.facebook.com/MammothOak

Teen Challenge 2nd Annual Bass Fishing Tournament

Enjoy a day on the lake and raise money for Teen Challenge Orlando, an organization that helps reach people with addictions, at the 2nd Annual Teen Challenge Bass Fishing Tournament Saturday starting at 4 a.m. morning at Hickory Point Park in Tavares.

The guaranteed payout is $ 2,500 for first place, $ 1,000 for second, $ 750 for third and so on.

Lunch will also be provided and raffles will be available.

Tickets cost $ 100.

Details:https://www.facebook.com/TeenChallengeSoutheastRegionOrlando