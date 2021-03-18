10 times Bollywood actresses raised eyebrows with their fashion disasters





The Bollywood film industry can be tantamount to an amazing sense of fashion. Celebrities always have to be dressed up because the paparazzi literally follow them everywhere, despite this we can’t expect them to look their best every time. Some of the celebrities have been seen dressing disastrously, even though they have a massive fan base. This disastrous look could be due to their clothes or overdone makeup and accessories. People eventually forget a lot of these terrible and weird looks, but they surely become a source of pleasure for people. Here we have compiled some of the most unforgettable fashion senses of some celebrities which were horrible and terrible. 1. Aishwarya Rai Pair a black blazer with a sparkly silver dress by the prettiest woman. What was she thinking? 2. Kajol Devgn 3. Deepika Padukone She was seen wearing this green suit at Jio MAMI’s. 4. Ekta Kapoor She can claim the title of the worst actress dresses in the industry. 5. Sonam Kapoor Did you expect this from someone who is known as the fashion diva? 6. Kangana Ranaut It can create controversy anywhere! 7. Mallika Sherawat She is the queen of endless controversies due to her daring scenes and huge amount of skin show. 8. Rani Mukherjee A complete mode error. 9. Sonakshi Sinha Sonakshi was seen wearing a black and gold bodycon dress at the 19th Annual Color Screen Awards that didn’t look flattering at all. 10. Vidya Balan Sabyasachi designed her costume for Cannes 2013 despite being unable to pull it off and failed miserably. Also Read: 23 WTF Pictures That Prove Bollywood Fashion In The 90s Was A Disaster







