As an actor, the age of my co-stars never bothers me much: Narayani Shashtri
Speaking about her equation with her onscreen son Vijayendra, she says, we both instantly froze as there was no insecurity, ego clashes, or awkwardness between us. I think it made it easier for us to translate the ease to the screen as the story revolves around the mother-son duo.
“ There are many media for television actors to experiment with ”
Having been in the television industry for almost two decades, has her role selection criteria changed much over the years? Narayani shares, Absolutely not, it’s still the same. When I first started I took shows that excited me and challenged me as an actor and also made me happy to play that character. I still see these things before choosing a new project. However, as an actor, you need to take on roles that help you diversify. You can’t do the same show you did when you started 20 years ago.
Narayani, who has been with TV and OTT media, believes the latter to be a great platform for actors who want to explore genres that are not possible on TV. The target audience for TV is different from those used to different OTT platforms. I think TV actors who have always wanted to do something different in terms of exploring genres and characters now have the option to do it on OTT platforms, she says.
I travel between Goa and Mumbai and have the best of both worlds
The actress and her painter husband had moved to Goa just before the pandemic in an effort to lead a more peaceful and calm life. She tells us that I will soon end two years of living in Goa. We moved to Goa as we both wanted to break away from the hectic life we were living in Mumbai and we also wanted a bigger space for all of our pets. Goa seemed like the place to be and I really enjoyed this change of pace.
So how does she handle all of this? We were both prepared and had conversations about handling things if I got a show and needed to return to Mumbai. And now that moment has arrived. So I live in Mumbai for five days and the other two days of the week I travel to Goa and my husband handles everything when I am not there. I have the best of both worlds, she signs.
