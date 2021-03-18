Upstate Alliance for the Creative Economy on job loss and restart

The return of the arts will not be so much a sprint as it will be a long distance race.

Recovery will take a very long time. We don’t want to be shot. We just don’t want irrational exuberance in the face of these expectations for the industry, said Maureen Sager, executive director of Upstate Alliance for the Creative Economy (ACE).

The organization recently published a report regarding job losses in the performing arts sector, as well as in the food / drink and film and recording sectors.

The creative industries sectors suffered one of the highest percentages of job losses in the New York Capital region at the end of the summer, according to new statistics from the New York Department of Labor. In the third quarter, the performing arts and entertainment sports sector saw a 64% drop in jobs during the year, the highest percentage lost of any other industry in the eight-county region, according to The report.

Over the past year, The Gazette, along with other local media, have reported on how performing arts centers and venues in the Capital Region have fired staff due to of the pandemic. Supervisors laid off 80% of its workforce last March, leaving just 32 full-time employees. The Palace fired several staff, as did The Egg and others.

While Sager has heard many stories and anecdotes from people who have lost their jobs, seeing the data from the Department of Labor was frightening.

My stomach sank when I saw the magnitude of these losses and yet I knew people who were cut off from their jobs. So I think data has always made the creative economy very real. We all know it’s around us, but until we got the data, we never could show the size of it. So that was the great promise of having this data to help us articulate the creative economy. Unfortunately he does the same [in] articulating the amount of the loss right now, Sager said.

Beyond the performing arts, the film and sound recording industry reported 59% job losses, the second highest percentage of jobs lost in the region, according to ACE.

It had a direct impact on people like director / producer Michelle Polacinski, who had a full-time salaried job at Branch VFX, a visual effects production company in Albany before shutting down permanently in June, according to ACE.

The film industry has shut down completely longer than many other industries, so this has been particularly difficult for us, Polacinski said in the report. I have since returned to freelance work out of necessity, but only get about one gig a month if I’m lucky, which is never enough to pay the bills. It’s also more difficult to travel to New York or drive for hours in other directions just to work.

To better understand how the pandemic is affecting people in the creative economy of the capital regions, ACE recently created a survey with questions on income changes, financial security, and more.

I think the data doesn’t tell you everything. When someone loses their job, does that mean it affects part of their income? How has this affected freelancers? Those are the kinds of things you can’t say from those big, aggregate numbers. We were trying to get a feel for how it was affecting individuals here, Sager said.

The survey, available at upstatecreative.org, will continue next week. As more data is released in the coming months, it will be easier to tell the full story of what happened to the creative economy during the pandemic.

The hope is that people understand that there will be a lot of pain for a long time, Sager said. . . understand that just because we start to reopen doesn’t mean everyone is going back to work.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: -The Daily Gazette, Entertainment