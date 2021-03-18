Despite vaccination’s ‘money life’, Bollywood filmmakers and theater operators concerned about COVID-19 outbreak in Maharashtra

Sanjay Gupta, whose Mumbai Saga director is due for release on March 19, admits that while the team is not concerned about 50% occupancy of the theater, the rise in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is ‘worrying’ .

They took the lockdown in their stride, then the cap on theater occupancy, but the rise COVID-19[female[feminine graphing in Maharashtra, a prime market, is a source of serious concern for filmmakers who are hoping their next big-ticket releases will lead to a resurgence of the beleaguered Hindi film industry.

The vaccination campaign is a beacon of hope, but clouds of uncertainty have darkened with the Maharashtra government announcing earlier this week that movie theaters will have to continue operating with at least 50% occupancy until ‘to March 31.

The central government had allowed the theaters to operate at full capacity from February after a nine-month hiatus.

Director Sanjay Gupta, whose lead role is John Abraham Bombay Saga is slated for release on March 19, admitted the COVID-19[female[feminine The situation in the state, home to the Hindi film industry and which accounts for nearly 60 percent of the total number of daily new cases in the country, is cause for concern.

“When we announced (the release), we knew the theaters were open with only 50% occupancy, so the same is not really alarming. What is worrying is that the number of COVIDs is increasing “Gupta said. PTI.

outraged Bombay Saga, other films about to be released are Parineeti Chopra – starring Arjun Kapoor Sandeep and Pinky Faraar, By Rana Daggupati Haathi Mere Saathiand the biopic of Saina Nehwal. Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoors horror-comedy Roohi, among the first major films to hit theaters after the Center cleared theaters to operate at full capacity, is shown in theaters.

The next few months will also see the release of tentpole films such as Akshay Kumar’s. Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 and Salman Khan Radhe.

Shibasish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group, the banner behind the highly anticipated Sooryavanshi and 83, expressed hope that the vaccination campaign, which began this month, will help alleviate the situation in the state.

“I hope that very soon the surge in the number of COVIDs will be brought under control and that the 50% restrictions in theaters will also be removed,” Sarkar said. PTI.

He added that the team is not alarmed by the guidelines as the safety of people is the priority.

“The health and safety of people is more important than entertainment. If the government feels that some restrictions should be maintained, that is fine. The vaccinations are being done in a fairly aggressive manner.”

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, is set for release on April 30, more than a year after its scheduled release date.

In an Instagram post, Shetty described the ongoing vaccination campaign as a “beacon of hope” for the team.

Check out the post here

The COVID-19[female[feminine The situation in the country will be better when his film comes out, he hopes.

“Therefore, we believe that by the time our film is released, it will be safe for you and your family to enter a movie theater and we also hope that the restrictions on the capacity of the auditorium will be lifted from here. there, “he wrote.

The continued occupancy cap only made matters worse for local exhibitors.

Manoj Desai, executive director of G7 Multiplex in Mumbai and Maratha Mandir, said the occupancy cap, which has been in place since the state opened theaters in November, has damaged operations.

Roohi, for example, grossed over Rs 8 crore within three days of its release last Friday, but Desai said the company was half of what it should have been.

It screened the horror comedy at its Bandra-based Gemini theaters with packed shows and an alternate seating arrangement.

“We would have done better deals if the theaters were running at full capacity. We thought that this cap would be lifted soon but that still has not happened, which is certainly causing us losses. Even though ‘Roohi’ performed well, our business was half because of the limitation, ”said veteran exhibitor PTI.

The growing number of COVID-19[female[feminine cases in Mumbai will discourage people from entering movie theaters.

“People visit cafes and restaurants, some normalcy seems to have been restored. But that should now translate into theaters. There are big films lined up, there is a strong buzz for new things and the vaccination campaign is also encouraging.

“If the theaters don’t open to full capacity and if other guidelines are put in place, that won’t be good for us,” Desai said.

Looking at a pan-Indian photo, Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said the Maharashtra government’s ruling on occupation will not affect Bollywood’s release schedule or the potential collection of films to come to the box. office.

In January, the Tamil actor Master surprised the trade when Thalapathy stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi brought the country over 150 crore rupees at 50% occupancy.

Chauhan said that Master broke box office records – with limited occupancy and just 16 days before Amazon Prime Video started showing that no amount of restrictions can stop a movie from running.

“If it’s a movie that gets a lot of excitement, people will even get to 25 percent. So the guidelines don’t really matter to the audience,” Chauhan said.

The exhibitor also expressed concern that there could be a huge setback if Maharashtra is completely locked down.

“If you derail Maharashtra again, you envision a more serious financial crisis. Nobody wants that. But the current occupation doesn’t change anything. There are movie announcements every day, the directors are enthusiastic and no one wants that. postpones their outings, “he added. .

Maharashtra recorded 17,864 new cases on Tuesday, its largest single-day increase this year, and 87 deaths. The count includes 1,954 new cases in Pune, followed by 1,951 in Nagpur and 1,922 in Mumbai.