Actor Satish Kaushik tests positive for Covid, Anupam Kher sends ‘love and prayers’





Image source: INSTAGRAM / @ SATISHKAUSHIK2178 Satish Kaushik tests positive for Covid Veteran Bollywood actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik has tested positive for COVID19. On Wednesday, he took to his Twitter to share the news with his fans and also urged those who came in contact with him to get tested. The actor tweeted: “Attention please! I have tested positive for Covid. I ask everyone to get tested, who has come in contact with me in the last few days. I am at home in quarantine. Your love, best wishes and blessings will help you. Thank you.? “ Reacting to the tweet, Kaushik’s close friend and actor Anupam Kher sent love and prayers and also joked that he would come up with a new script during the quarantine period. Kher tweeted: “Dear @ satishkaushik2 !! Please pay attention. I’m sure in this quarantine period a good script will emerge. This break in your hectic life as an actor / producer / director will make you feel younger. . Love and prayers always. “ Celebrities like Hiten Tejwani, Anup Soni, Mukesh Chabbra, Tusshar Kapoor and others also reacted to the tweet and wished his speedy recovery. Hiten Tejwani wrote: “Take care of Satishji and get well soon .. wishing a speedy recovery” Fans of the filmmakers also poured out their love and wishes. Recently, many celebrities have tested positive for COVID, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee, Tara Sutaria and others.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos