Reports: Browns signs WR Rashard Higgins again for one-year contract







CLEVELAND The Browns were once active in free will on the defensive end of the ball, but on offense one of their priorities seemed to be more retention. This desire seems to have become a reality. According to multiple media reports, Cleveland has signed a contract with wide receiver Rashard Higgins. ESPN’s Jake Trotter says the deal is one year and worth $ 2.38 million, fully guaranteed. Higgins, nicknamed “Hollywood,” played a major role in the Browns’ 11-5 campaign in 2020. The 25-year-old former fifth-round pick caught 37 passes for 599 yards and four touchdowns (both career highs) , and particularly intensified after star Odell Beckham Jr. fell with a torn ACL. Production was particularly sweet for Higgins, who won just four receptions in 2019 after falling out of favor with then-head coach Freddie Kitchens. Higgins signing a one-year, fully guaranteed, $ 2.38 million contract with Cleveland, per source. https://t.co/ExgEtnYOAj – Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 18, 2021 Despite being a free agent, Higgins has expressed his desire to return to Cleveland. He said so last month in a radio interview with ESPN 850 WKNR, asking fans to tell GM Andrew Berry to work out the details. “Don’t give up on me, I never gave up on you,” Higgins told “Next Level” co-hosts Je’Rod Cherry and Emmett Golden. “Tell Andrew to send the papers and I’ll sign wherever I need to sign.” While Berry was less certain (at least publicly) of the situation, he made it clear that he and the front office wanted Higgins back in the fold. “Obviously he’s been a key player for us this year and we have a really positive story with him,” Berry told reporters two weeks ago. “But listen, free will can be difficult and obviously he really deserved the right to make whatever decision is best for him.” Higgins only earned $ 910,000 last season on a previous one-year contract. According to SpotracHis new deal would still leave the Browns with just over $ 13 million in salary caps, even with recent signings from security John Johnson III and defensive end Takkarist McKinley. Higgins himself appeared to confirm the deal on Twitter, telling teammate Baker Mayfield: “Let’s give it back !!!” Let him run back !!! https://t.co/J20AGRG97O – Wood (@CALLME_WOOD) March 18, 2021







