Zack Snyders Justice League, explained: Why is he rated R now? What changed?

Justice League was first released in 2017. The two-hour PG-13 film grossed $ 657 million at the box office and received mixed reviews fans and critics. The film had been mostly left on the pop culture scene.

Now is 2021, and Justice League is the exact same movie, but this time from the director. Zack Snyder will arrive on HBO Max on March 18.

But it’s a little different from what you might remember from the original. This new version lasts four hours and 2 minutes. (Yeah, it’s a four hour movie.) And it got an R rating due to an increase in violence and language.

This new Justice League is also pretty dark.

It takes place after the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in which (spoilers) Superman dies. So now Bruce Wayne and Wonder Woman team up to take down the alien Steppenwolf and his troops. Cyborg, Aquaman, Flash, Lois Lane, villainous Lex Luthor, Hippolyta, and Martian Manhunter make the list of gigantic characters.

So how does a movie go from PG-13 and two hours to R and four hours? And what does that say about the direction of the superhero genre?

Here’s a look at how we came to this dark reimagining.

What does the Snyder cut mean?

Snyder completed most of Justice League in 2016. However, he left the project to deal with a family emergency at the time, which quickly ended his vision.

Joss Whedon, who directed the first two Avengers films, stepped in to complete the project. He was a natural fit since the Avengers superhero movies paired so well at the box office.

But the Whedons version that audiences finally saw didn’t include all of Snyders’ original cut. According to reports, the theatrically released movie was 80 to 85 percent of the original.

In fact, the Snyder version of the movie would have lasted 3.5 hours compared to the two-hour cut for theaters. The released version also reportedly nixed multiple storylines and changed the tone of the entire movie. The Whedons version was seen as the fun version with a comedic tone, according to Geek’s lair. But Snyder said the original version was really scary.

The film which hit theaters included the varied styles of the two men and led many fans to believe that Snyder had considered a much darker take on the project, according to Variety.

The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign

For years, fans have wondered about the Snyder Cut because they were ultimately disappointed with Justice League, which shows a score of 40% on Rotten tomatoes critics.

Shortly after the original’s release, the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut began circulating on social media. Soon after, the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign became a Twitter staple. The move has grown into a massive popular campaign to get the original version of the film with all of the Snyders scenes and scripts released at one point.

Yet despite the campaign, the Snyder Cut was a bit of a myth. But Snyder later admitted it was real. However, he did not have the power to free him. Warner Bros. owned the rights.

While plans for the Snyder Cup’s theatrical release never took shape, its value to HBO Max is undeniable, according to Variety.

New life on HBO Max

Warner Bros. announced in May 2020 that Zack Snyders had cut Justice League would arrive on the HBO Max streaming service in 2021. The film would tell the story of Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash, Cyborg and Superman but this time with the original Snyders vision.

The release of the films gave HBO Max unique content that cannot be found anywhere else. For streaming services, original projects are the name of the game. So it would make sense for HBO Max to release something so massive and desired.

Since I arrived here 14 months ago, the song of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes. Well, fans have asked, and we’re excited to finally deliver, said Warner Media Entertainment and the president of Direct-To-Consumer. Robert greenblatt, according to Slash Movie. Ultimately, it’s all about them and we’re more than excited to be able to release Zacks’ ultimate vision for this film in 2021. It never could have happened without the hard work and combined efforts of the teams. at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Snyder couldn’t have been happier at the time of the announcement. He praised the social media movement for helping make this outing happen.

I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Bros. for this courageous gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to come true. A very special thank you to everyone involved in the SnyderCut movement for making it a reality, Snyder said, according to reports.

Why does it last four hours?

The original version of Justice League lasted two hours, which is a typical (if not shorter) length for a modern superhero movie.

But the four-hour version represents an entire never-before-seen cut from Snyders’ film. Because it’s on HBO Max with no theatrical release restrictions, the project can run even longer than a normal movie.

But Colliders Matt Goldberg argued that the four-hour duration was a bit too much. In fact, the runtime reveals why there is a need for editing because it has just too much content for a movie.

The problem with a film that looks like a rough cut is that it constantly requires editing. It’s not that a four-hour superhero movie can’t or shouldn’t exist as much as (Snyders Justice League) never demonstrates why it has to be four hours long, he writes.

Goldberg continues: Sometimes you have to kill your darlings, and the problem with (Snyders Justice League) is that it seems designed to stay in everything. This approach not only kills the beat, but it’s also difficult to hold on to any kind of thematic or emotional arc, especially as the film attempts to serve six different superheroes, including three (Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg) are basically introduced in this movie.

Why is it noted R?

The original version of Justice League received a PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association of America for sci-fi violence and action, which isn’t too rare for a superhero movie.

There are plenty of opportunities for Snyder to inject more violence and language, given that the Snyder Cut includes 150 minutes of never-before-seen footage, according to IGN.

Brief teasers for the new film also show a darker film. Vanity Fair recently detailed what to expect from the Joker character, which will be part of the new Justice League Film.

The Joker was not part of the original version of Whedon. But when Snyder got the chance to finish his version of the film, he decided to add Joker to the project, according to Vanity Fair.

The Joker is really the only thing I thought of in retrospect, Snyder told Vanity Fair. But I will say that I always intended to bring Joker to this world.

The Joker character appears in a hospital gown and surgical mask. He is also seen wearing a bulletproof vest. There are separate photos of him wearing a Crown of thorns.

Gone are the face tattoos and slicked back emerald hairstyle from (Suicide Squad), replaced with a face that looks like a creature that crawled out of the basement of a long-abandoned madhouse. Maybe he did, depending on Vanity Fair.

So it’s clear that Justice League will strike a darker tone. It remains to be seen how dark it will be.

What does this say about Hollywood?

The debut of the new Justice League means several things for the state of Hollywood superhero movies. For starters, the four-hour length may indicate that streaming services offer directors more creative freedom. Directors’ cuts could be published en masse.

Rated-R superhero movies have emerged a lot more in recent years. Logan was an R-rated Wolverines story tale, and Deadpool popularized the R-rated superhero gadget with foul language. It doesn’t even mention movies like Joker or Birds of Prey, which were also rated Rs and tried to tell serious stories about violence, mental health and more.

Obviously, superhero movies are heading into R-rated territory. In fact, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said at a WandaVision press event that Ryan Reynolds is working on a script for one. new deadpool movie, Collider reports.

It will be rated R and we are currently working on a script, and Ryan (Reynolds) is overseeing a script at the moment. It won’t be (the shoot) this year. Ryan is a very busy and very successful actor. We’ve already announced a number of things we need to do now, but it’s exciting to have started. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just great to see him bring that character to life.

So it’s clear that the R-rated superhero movie isn’t going away anytime soon.

How to watch … if you want

Zack Snyders Justice League will debut on HBO Max on March 18, so you’ll need an account to watch. The streaming service costs $ 15 per month, according to CNET.