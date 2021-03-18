Entertainment
Convention, entertainment and jobs for a comeback after pandemic pain in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) The day Las Vegas ended, March 17, 2020, is still etched in the minds of many. Exactly one year later, several conventions and shows announced return dates to Las Vegas and Governor Steve Sisolak addressed Nevada with a new schedule for when the general public can expect to have access to vaccines. COVID-19.
It was the day the famous Las Vegas Strip turned dark.
Iconic places usually filled with activities and tourists have been closed and some hotels have even been taken on board.
PAST: Strip casinos close, leaving many tourists scrambling
Overnight, visitors vanished like a magic trick from Las Vegas and the lucrative convention business evaporated.
The same was true of the jobs that support the economic machine.
“The unthinkable happened that day from an economic standpoint,” said Jeremy Aguero, senior analyst at Applied Analysis in Las Vegas.
Aguero says nowhere has been hit harder than Las Vegas with an unemployment rate that has soared to 30% – a figure never before seen by any metropolitan area in recorded U.S. history.
In the months that followed, bicycles replaced the usual heavy car traffic on the Las Vegas Strip.
FULL COVER: LIGHT OFF: The Week That Changed Las Vegas
But slowly, the restrictions allowed most businesses to reopen but at much lower capacities.
RELATED: Nevada’s COVID Restrictions: Restaurants and Casinos Operate at 50% Capacity as of Monday
Unemployment is still high in Nevada, even as the hold of pandemics on the economy has faded.
“The initial jobless claims were double, triple, quadruple more than anything we’ve ever seen and it happened overnight,” Aguero said.
There is hope that normalcy is starting to return.
Starting March 15, large events can be held in Nevada with prior approval from state and local health authorities.
The World of Concrete mega convention was given the green light to return to Las Vegas in June on Wednesday.
“Not only is it a big day for Las Vegas to host its first major citywide show, it’s also the nation’s first major show,” said Lori Nelson-Kraft, senior vice president of communications for the Convention and visitors to Las Vegas. authority.
Ten more shows and conventions were announced Wednesday that they will return to Las Vegas later this year.
“This opens the door to let all conventions know that business is back on track in Las Vegas,” added Nelson-Kraft.
Economic experts predict that Las Vegas may not fully recover for at least 18 months.
“How well would we know Las Vegas is back?” asked reporter Joe Bartels.
“I think it’s going to be difficult, I think it’s going to be back for some people and not for the brothers,” Aguero said.
“More fundamentally, we want to see jobs come back, we want to see this unemployment rate below 6 percent,” Aguero explained.
According to Aguero, the main factors that would show signs of an economic return include:
1.) Unemployment rate below 6%
2.) Hotel occupancy rate
3.) Average daily hotel room rates
4.) Traffic in Convention visitors
5.) Concerts, return of special events
6.) Stabilize the housing market
Entertainment and shows are also making a comeback, many have already returned or have announced scheduled show dates.
RELATED: Carrot Top, MJ Live: Multiple Las Vegas Shows To Reopen, Ability To Increase For Others
