The sequel factor: Can Bollywood movie sequels change the course of the industry in 2021?

Blockbuster movie sequels are nothing new. However, in the days of Covid 19, when theaters need customers to fill the maximum seats, this proven formula might just do the trick.

A slew of installments are in the works and some are set to hit theaters this very year. Example from this long list: Satyameva Jayate 2 (SJ2), Ek Villain Returns, both with John Abraham, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 (BB2) with Kartik Aaryan filling the Akshay Kumars shoes from the original, Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar , and more.

Business expert Atul Mohan said that right now the suites hold the power to draw audiences to theaters. He cites past examples to show the power of a deductible or payout.

Housefull, Golmaal are very successful films, and all the parts worked. It was the same for Koi … Mil Gaya and Krrish. There have been failures and disappointments. What will help in the current scenario is that you already have a popular title with you, so they will make an instant connection with the audience. Marketing will also be easy, but the content will of course do the talking, he explains.

An image of Hungama 2

Anees Bazmee, who runs BB2, says that in a situation where people are just starting to heat up for theater visits, there are both pros and cons to a sequel.

For starters, there is already a positive mindset. For example, the first Bhool Bhulaiya was a big success, people liked it, the same happened with my movie Welcome (2007). So people have expectations, so chances are the movie will work. The downside could be that the expectations are of a different kind. Compared to a normal movie, which people judge on its merits, the sequel is always judged against the first. If the second isn’t a bigger hit, people say kami reh gayi.

While Bunty Aur Babli 2 will see Saif Ali Khan alongside Rani Mukerji, joined by Sidhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, Hungama 2 will have an ensemble cast of Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are next at Badhaai Do together

Actors, on the other hand, are focusing more on the entertainment factor. Abraham, who runs the show in SJ2, says: The movie has to be entertaining. If he has any and is in a Masala commercial space, so be it. I think Milap (Milan Zaveri, director) makes mass films, and he doesn’t apologize for it. I love his sense of conviction in the kind of cinema he does. This not only motivates me, but the whole unit.

Zaveri says sequels are still expected at the box office by audiences. The goodwill of the first part ensures excitement and creates expectations. They are very important for cinemas to get footsteps. I am convinced that we will give the public double the action, the Baazi-dialogue and the heroism, he quips.

Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi believes sequels are not a guaranteed hit, however. It’s not like sequels can do the trick to reclaim masses. If it’s a poorly made movie, and doesn’t connect with people, it’s not going to go anywhere. The only thing sequels bring to the table is relativity. The simple reason that a franchise like Dhoom, Munnabhai does well, is that people really connect with these characters and care about their hearts. They have good memories. Beyond that, there’s nothing else the sequels can do, he reasoned.

