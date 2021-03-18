North Hollywood priest takes St. Patrick’s Day message on the road during pandemic – Daily News





Father Nicols Snchez of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church gives his blessings to Nazmy Marentes, 8, Mildred Campos, Niury Marentes, 14, and Patricia Martell as he gives blessings behind the wheel in North Hollywood on the day of St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday March 17, 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

With a statue of Saint Patrick, Father Nicols Snchez of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church brings blessings behind the wheel to his North Hollywood parish on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Ring The gallery will resume inseconds

Father Nicols Snchez of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church gives a blessing to 80-year-old Ava Marino outside his North Hollywood home as he gives driving blessings to his parish on St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday March 17, 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

With a statue of Saint Patrick, Father Nicols Snchez of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church brings blessings behind the wheel to his North Hollywood parish on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

With a statue of Saint Patrick, Father Nicols Snchez of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church brings blessings behind the wheel to his North Hollywood parish on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)



With a statue of Saint Patrick, Father Nicols Snchez of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church brings blessings behind the wheel to his North Hollywood parish on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

The Zavala family came out of their North Hollywood home to receive a blessing from Father Nicols Snchez of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church as he brings blessings behind the wheel to his North Hollywood ward on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

With a statue of Saint Patrick, Father Nicols Snchez of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church brings blessings behind the wheel to his North Hollywood parish on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG) Reverend Nicols Snchez, pastor of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in North Hollywood, took his green-draped holiday message to the road on Wednesday, March 17. Father Sanchez loaded a statue of the beloved Irish saint and ventured to offer blessings while driving in the area which has been particularly affected by the pandemic. On our patron saint’s feast day, the St. Patrick’s Parish community wishes to remind our people that we are here to support them, that the doors of the church are open and they are welcome, said Sanchez in a statement. It is also a reminder that our faith is what sustains us, especially in these difficult times when many families have suffered the loss of loved ones or have been affected in different ways by COVID-19. St. Patrick’s Day is widely recognized as a celebration of Irish culture, with leafy scenes meant to honor the Emerald Isle. Saint Patrick was a 5th century missionary who is often credited with popularizing Christianity in Ireland.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos