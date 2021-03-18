Sources: Coachella moves to April 2022 – EDM.com





It looks like the 2021 edition of Coachella received its final blow. According to Variety, who spoke to two industry sources, the legendary Indio music and arts festival plans to drop its October 2021 dates and move to April 2022. The move would mark the festival’s fourth postponement of music due to the impact of COVID-19. Citing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sources noted that Coachella could present an issue regarding the spread of the virus due to its size. “There is a big difference between having two weekends [sic] Coachella in California and hosting a country festival in Florida, ”a source said. Variety. Sources say that the 2021 edition of Indio’s Coachella The Valley Music and Arts Festival will run from October 2021 to April 2022. Shawn ahmed The news comes at a tenuous time for the state of California in terms of responding to the virus. The Los Angeles Times reports that millions of California residents will become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines this week, but the state is currently lacking. Despite the surge of candidates vaccinated, officials have yet to indicate a relaxation of eligibility rules. At the time of publication of this article, providers have administered more than 12.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Times. It is important to note that the postponement of the 2021 edition of Coachella has not yet been officially confirmed. However, given the many months of planning it takes to plan for a Coachella-sized festival, a move to 2022 seems like the most logical solution. FOLLOW COACHELLA: Website: coachella.com

Twitter: twitter.com/coachella

Instagram: instagram.com/coachella







