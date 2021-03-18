Daily Show correspondents on SXSW talk about pandemic and Trump





When a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, many across the country expressed shock, but Jordan Klepper was not surprised. The Comedy Central series correspondent “The Daily Show” has spent the Trump years in the field at rallies and events talking to staunch supporters of former presidents. It had been scary from day one, he said, noting that by listening to what was being said at those gatherings, he had a clear picture of the conspiracies and the state of mind that had taken hold. As the insurgency unfolded, he was in the field outside the Capitol with a crew that included a film crew and four bodyguards chatting with people I saw at other gatherings, he said. -he declares. In an animated panel from South by Southwest, Klepper and fellow “Daily Show” correspondents Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulc Sloan and Roy Wood Jr. spoke about the end of the Trump era and late night television. during the pandemic. After:SXSW 2021 ‘Black Monday’ Q&A panel stacked with laughs from Paul Scheer, Don Cheadle and more While correspondents and host Trevor Noah worked from home last year, the show went from 30 minutes to 45 minutes and critics applauded the way the team adjusted. Much of the success can be attributed to the fact that Noah was able to dig deeper into Trevor, pursuing his curiosities with the guests, in longer and more in-depth interviews, Wood said. For the rest of the cast, it was all about determining performance in that (virtual) box, Wood said. Over the weeks, the correspondents have created segments on their new realities. Costa conducted a tour of his apartment. After giving his son an unfortunate haircut, Wood checked in with his barber and Lydics’ young son crashed one of his pieces. After:It’s a story that shouldn’t be a movie: 5 things to expect from Aretha Franklin’s miniseries They also continued to produce topical articles covering the news and, with the most diverse cast on late night television, they were well positioned to cover the events of recent years. Any story, we’ve got someone who can talk about it, Costa said. The start of a new, less explosive administration freed the comedians and show staff. The Trump presidency with its frenzied pace of scandals sucked the air out of the room and forced some kind of cover. It was harder to make funny stories every day than people might imagine. It’s really hard to parody a parody, Lydic said. Now we can talk a little more about what is close to our hearts, Costa said. Correspondents described a sense of relief to move on to the next phase, but after years on the ground with pro-Trump loyalists, Klepper doesn’t think the Trump era is over. He’s not just a lunatic in the Oval Office, he says. He believes the theology Trump nurtured will stick around for a while.

