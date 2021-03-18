Amazon Prime Video to Produce First Bollywood Film in India | Y100 WNCY | Your home for country and fun





NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Amazon.com’s Prime Video will co-produce a Bollywood film, it said on Friday, marking the streaming giant’s foray into film production in India. The South Asian nation is one of Amazon’s fastest growing Prime Video markets, where founder Jeff Bezos has said he’s doing better than anywhere else in the world. Amazon Prime Video and two studios will produce “Ram Setu,” a film starring actor Akshay Kumar, he said in a statement, without mentioning a release date. “We are delighted to take the next step in co-production by collaborating with a film that showcases our Indian heritage,” said Vijay Subramanium, Content Manager at Amazon Prime Video India. The title of the film is the Hindi name of Adam’s Bridge, a chain of limestone banks connecting the southern state of Tamil Nadu with the neighboring island nation of Sri Lanka. Indian mythology holds that the bridge was built by an army led by the Hindu god-king Rama. In India, Amazon’s Prime loyalty program, which offers free shipping, early access to deals during sales, and free streaming of music and videos, costs 999 rupees ($ 13.77) per year. Despite its promise, India is also a market in which Amazon has recently had to issue a rare public apology for hurting religious sentiment on some scenes of its original TV series, “Tandav”. This controversy has put Bollywood, Amazon Prime Video and rivals such as Netflix on edge, prompting further scrutiny of scripts for possible offense against religious sentiment in a key growing market. ($ 1 = 72.5260 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

