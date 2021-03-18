Kajol: It’s very free as an actor to do something on OTT

Kajol has built up a whole working repertoire over the three decades she has spent in the film industry. Known for being in step with the times, the actor has also become familiar with the medium OTT, which has taken the entertainment industry by storm over the past year or so.

It’s very free as an actor to do anything for an OTT platform, shares Kajol, whose web debut was marked by the film Tribhanga.

Speaking more about why she approves of the web as a medium, the actor says: There are a lot of things you don’t have to worry about. And yes, there are a lot of things you need to worry about. But the first wins over the second.

What particularly tips the scales in favor of OTT platforms, according to the 46-year-old, is the fact that there is more room for experimentation.

There are a lot of things you can talk about and discuss. There is more to it than worrying whether it offends someone or not. There are a lot of issues you can talk about, she points out.

Kajol also adds that not all the business traps are there, which makes the job easier.

It doesn’t have to be commercial or not. It is not 100% necessary. You can take unusual topics. As an actor, OTT platforms are actually a brilliant way to express yourself and gain exposure, she explains.

While the actor is happy with the rise of OTT, she now can’t wait to be back in theaters.

I am very happy to do OTT. I’m not very happy that people don’t go to the movies. But I’m happy that at least we got a place where we could put movies and projects. Hopefully people will start going to the movies in large numbers soon, she concludes.