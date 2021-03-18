How Hollywood is complicit in violence against Asians in America

Reading comments is rarely a good idea. But when a news tweet opened on March 16 about a series of gruesome Atlanta murders, including six Asian women working in three separate spas, the overwhelming similarity of responses was inevitable, infuriating, and instructive. “Not quite the happy ending they expected,” one sang. “No happy ending then?” another asked. “Certainly not a happy ending,” said yet another, throwing a gif of a stick figure drumming a “heyo!” rimshot to make sure that everyone reading it understands that they wanted to laugh. Endless tweets from the same snark, each trying and failing to be the first because too many others had beaten them. Time and time again, people have responded to the news of the deaths of Asian women by joking about their pain.

This answer is horrible, but it shouldn’t be surprising. Reducing Asians to flat, heavily accented caricatures has been a favorite pastime in this country, and has been for decades. Mocking Asian men as weak and effeminate is so common that it has become white noise to too many people who hear it; Asian women have long been reduced to dehumanizing stereotypes, whether they are soft, speechless or aggressively sexual robots whose sole purpose appears to be to serve white American men.

On screen, these patterns persist with relentless frequency. One of the most enduring portrayals of an Asian woman in American cinema is still the Vietnamese prostitute in Stanley Kubrick’s “Full Metal Jacket”, who walks past a couple of American soldiers and declares that “me so horny,” ” me sucky sucky, “” I have loved you for a long time. “She is only there to give these white Americans” everything [they] want ”- and if she doesn’t, countless other movies and shows are too willing to demonstrate the violence she could endure. (Take an episode of “Family Guy” that I had the misfortune to broadcast on cable recently, in which a dozen Asian women frantically spill out of Quagmire’s trunk and garage, running away in their underwear; Quagmire does calms down only once he remembers that “they’re tagged.”) Every genre – whether it’s comedy, drama, or police procedure – builds on the shock value of sex workers deceased or in danger, many of whom are anonymous Asian women who are rarely given more nuance or humanity than this basic description.

Comedy in particular is about letting ‘Asian’ be a punchline in and of itself, and if you don’t like it, then you are the problem of not having the joke. I’ve never had a more visceral online hate than in 2019, when I wrote about the hired “Saturday Night Live” comedian before his racist “comedy” story – especially and viciously against Asians – did. get him fired a few days later. His initial defense was a classic for comedians who get some sort of crackdown: that he was sorry “if” he offended someone, but he was just doing his job of pushing the boundaries. I disagreed, calling her bad and boring attempts to repeat exhausted stereotypes in search of instinctive laughs. In response, his fans called me a mirthless jerk. Yet that was nothing compared to the wall of furious harassment my Asian American peers received for speaking out against the same racism – or in other words, for refusing to accept that they should be the target. joke. The racist vitriol that followed made it all too clear that such a ‘comedy’ about Asian accents, food and manners is not rooted in people who want to laugh, but who want to assert their dominance over cultures that they find ridiculous. The subjects of their jokes are not part of the punchline and therefore constitute unacceptable buzzkill.

Whether the people who fall for Asians realize it or not, they are helping to dehumanize an entire population for no other reason than their own instant gratification. And frankly, giving the benefit of the doubt of “whether they realize it or not” is probably far too generous given the abundant evidence of how many people do exactly what they do.

The most glaring recent example has come from above. Pretty much every time Donald Trump spoke about COVID-19 as President of the United States, he deliberately avoided using the word “coronavirus” when he could instead say “Chinese.” At rallies, he practically winked at the ubiquitous camera, calling the virus “kung flu”. Hate crimes against Asian Americans immediately increased, but for those in charge of the world’s biggest platforms, that didn’t matter. The use of hostile punchlines turned Asians into practical scapegoats – a very valid distraction from their own failures.

Turning the virus into a joke at the expense of Asians is particularly effective as it makes it easy to ignore criticism by explaining that this is just Trump’s sense of humor. Last November, Dave Chappelle expressed his admiration for the pun of “kung flu” in his opening of the monologue “SNL”, calling Trump a “racist and hilarious son of a bitch” who had beaten him to a really good punch. “I’m supposed to say that, not you,” Chappelle told Trump directly. He went on to insist that “it’s wrong when you say it,” thus asserting his claim as a comedian who can say the racist thing as long as it has the cadence of a joke. He didn’t stop, it seems, to consider that it might be wrong no matter who says it. The end result is the same, ending racism just because they found a way to make it catchy.

So no: it’s not particularly shocking to peek under a report on murdered Asian women and see a plethora of responses chuckling about whether their lives had a happy ending or not. It’s appalling, but unmistakably typical of the kind of flippant disdain that leads to such senseless violence every day. Just because a punchline is expected doesn’t mean it’s not vile, and it shouldn’t just be up to Asian Americans to say the same, whether to friends, colleagues. or Hollywood as a whole.

And no: refusing to indulge in racist jokes does not suppress freedom of expression, but denounces hatred for what it is. As much as laughter can be invigorating, terrible moments like these have proven how effectively it can also be used against vulnerable people, when laughing at someone results in laughing at their suffering, history and humanity. . Nothing, especially not a cheap attempt at a cheaper prank, beats this.