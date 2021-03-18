Bimini, finalist of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on Norfolk roots

Ahead of the final of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Bimini Bon Boulash talks about his childhood in Norfolk and his ban from Prince of Wales Road clubs.

Bimini, the stage name of Tommy Hibbitts, was born in Great Yarmouth and went to Lynn Grove Academy, but it wasn’t until they moved to London at 18 to study journalism that they discovered the drag.

Bimini, who is not binary, said: “When I moved to London it was when I first saw a drag queen in Soho and that’s when I was like “wow”.

“In Great Yarmouth there really wasn’t anyone doing it at the time or a lot of them had to be in hiding.





We chatted with Norfolk drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash ahead of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK final on Zoom.

– Credit: Contributed

The Bimini character Bon Boulash, a mix of what they would have been called if they had been given a female at birth and their mum’s cat name, was born in 2017, and then in 2019 they moved on to full time.

You can also watch:

It was a decision that paid off enormously and earned them a place in the biggest drag competition in the world.

The show is hosted by legendary American Queen RuPaul Charles and the UK version is now in its second series.





Bimini Bon Boulash is one of four finalists in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 2. Photographer: Ray Burmiston

– Credit: BBC / World of Wonder / Ray Burmiston

Despite being in the bottom two and having to lip-sync in the first episode wearing a Norwich Cityleotard, with the contestants tasked with honoring their hometown, they’ve been on the ball ever since.

Bimini, who now lives in North East London, said: “Don’t chase me in the Canaries but yeah unfortunately I used to go to football matches and I hated it.

I went with my straight friends when I was confused and this is what I would have worn. “

Bimini has won four challenges, each time earning a coveted Ru Peter badge, most notably for her impersonation of Katie Price in Snatch Game and as a member of the United Kingdolls group, including UKHun? on the show reached number 27 on the UK charts.





Bimini Bon Boulash in the workshop of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

– Credit: BBC / World of Wonder / Guy Levy

Bimin also received praise for their conversation with compatriot Ginny Lemon about being non-binary, which inspired others to speak out.

Bimini is now one of the big favorites to win the show and faces off against Lawrence Chaney, Tayce and Ellie Diamond.

“It would end my whole story and my journey, to start at the bottom and now get to the top.

“Whatever happens it was a really good race and I really enjoyed it, when I was in lip sync in the first episode I put my foot down and said that would not happen again, ”Bimini said.

Bimini now has hundreds of thousands of social media followers and celebrity fans, including Cara Delevingne, Pamela Anderson and Kathy Burke, who changed her Twitter name to Kath Bimini Bon Burkey.

There are a lot of exciting projects going on, including the music release and a UK tour with the United Kingdolls which ended in five hours, and Bimini has asked for a date to be added in Norwich. .

Bimini is no stranger to Prince of Wales Road clubs and was once blacklisted.

“I was kicked out of all the clubs in Prince of Wales Road at one point because I didn’t know who I was and had a horrible hairstyle and a lot of people kicked me and I got drunk and got angry at 18.

“Security would radio to say don’t leave the orange-red-haired boy anywhere.”

Bimini returns to visit their mother in Great Yarmouth when they can and hopes to return when the restrictions ease.

“When I come back it’s nice because my mom’s house is right by the beach and you can take a deep breath and you don’t feel like you’re choking your lungs.”

BBC Three brings the latest episode of RuPauls Drag Race UK to BBC iPlayer starting at 7pm on Thursday March 18th.