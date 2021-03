Amazon Prime Video To Produce Bollywood Movie – He’s An Actor By Akshay Kumar

Amazon Prime Video has announced that it is producing a Bollywood film, marking the streaming giant’s first foray into film production in India. The Indian market is among the fastest growing for Amazon Prime Video, and the company has recently made numerous announcements specific to India. And this film production is another step in that direction. In this historic move for its operations in India, Amazon Prime Video will co-produce alongside Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment and Lyca Productions for the upcoming Hindi-language film. Ram setu. The title of the film is the Hindi name of Adam’s Bridge, maintaining a limestone link between the southern state of Tamil Nadu and the neighboring island nation of Sri Lanka. Ram Setu in India is believed to be the bridge that Lord Ram and the Vanara Sena led by Lord Hanuman built to travel to Sri Lanka to defeat Ravana. It is steeped in the cultural and religious history of India. It’s an action-adventure movie The film, whose release date is not yet confirmed, is titled by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. Jacqueline Fernandes and Nushrratt Bharuccha are also part of the cast. The action-adventure film is directed by Abhishek Sharma. Following its theatrical release, Ram setu will soon be available for Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories. Vijay Subramanium, Director and Head of Content at Amazon Prime Video India, said: “Stories rooted in Indian soil have often found an audience not only in India but around the world, and we are delighted to take it one step further. in the co-production. by collaborating on a film that highlights our Indian heritage. “ Actor Akshay Kumar added, “I look forward to telling the story of an important part of Indian heritage, especially for young people, and I am happy that with Amazon Prime Video the story will cross geographies. and will resonate with viewers around the world. world.” Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, said: “Ram setu is a story made up of facts, science and historical legacy and has been rooted in the deep belief of Indians for centuries. “ Amazon Prime Video plans big plans for India Amazon Prime Video is betting big on original and exclusive Indian content. It is focusing its investments on providing more content and extending its service to a wider audience in India. Amazon Prime India is also stepping up its efforts to enter the Indian market. Recently, it teamed up with Indian telecommunications company Airtel to launch a new Prime Video plan specifically designed for mobile users. This is a first global initiative for the company. On the content side, Amazon Prime Video has over 30 shows in production and over 50 in development, and continues to offer films in all languages ​​on the platform in the weeks following theatrical release. Amazon Prime Video Direct Release Drishyam-2 in Malayalam is one of the biggest hits of this year in any language in India.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos