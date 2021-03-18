Delhi: Bhojpuri actor suffers financial losses during pandemic, turns into fake currency racket, vehicle theft





Delhi: Suffering heavy financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Bhojpur film actor turned to crime to make a quick buck. Police have now arrested two defendants, including the actor identified as Mohammad Shahid. The other accused was identified as Sayyed Zen Hussain. In addition to the theft of vehicles, the defendants also allegedly used counterfeit currency. Delhi police also recovered counterfeit banknotes worth Rs 50 lakh from the defendants. Police say the duo deceived several people into swapping original banknotes with three forgeries into convincing them that they had reassembled the banknotes, according to a report in Indian Express. Police said they are still looking for the source of the false notes. The duo were arrested by a car anti-theft team from New Friends Colony on Friday evening after reports the accused would be attending. "The duo were carrying a bag on their scooter. When the bag was opened, 200 wads of banknotes were found. Upon verification, the banknotes were found to be false. Defendant Shahid told police he is in charge a film studio in Hari Nagar Ashram, where editing and portfolio creation is done," said RP Meena, Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP). Police said Shahid starred in a Bhojpuri film and featured in Bhojpuri's song on YouTube. According to DCP, Shahid came into contact with a cheater while working in the film industry. He then started to cheat people by swapping wrong notes with real notes. Then during the lockdown, he came into contact with Sayyed Zen Hussain with whom he started stealing vehicles. While the actor has been involved in at least eight cases of cheating and wrenching, Sayyed Zen has no criminal past.







