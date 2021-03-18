Entertainment
WWE Network is now on Peacock: Here’s everything you need to know
WWE Network takes unprecedented step towards Peacock, NBC’s official streaming service.
It’s rare for two major streaming services to join forces like this, which has resulted in some confusion and concern among some WWE Network subscribers. But do not worry! Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about moving, including how to save money. sign up for Peacock now.
The WWE Network makes the jump to Peacock on Thursday, March 18.
It is important to note that the official press release mentions that March 18 will be the start of the addition the WWE network at Peacock, which implies that all content may not transfer immediately upon launch.
No. At the moment, there is no automatic transfer from one service to another, depending on the WWE. At this point, they are unlikely to add one. In other words, WWE Network users will need to manually subscribe to Peacock on their own in order to watch from March 18.
As long as the WWE Network ends, it will not go away on March 18. Instead, the service will continue to function normally. until April 4, at which point it will stop.
This means that massive wrestling events like Wrestlemania 37, which starts April 10, won’t be available to watch on Peacock.
The first one Peacock exclusivity WWE’s pay-per-view show will be WWE Fastlane on Sunday, March 21. Beyond that, the new WWE Network tab offered by the service will feature original series like Undertaker: The Last Ride, in-ring shows like NXT and NXT UK, archive of pay-per-view events and tons of new documentaries.
Wrestling fans will save up to $ 5 per month with the move. The WWE Network costs $ 9.99 per month as a standalone server. Now, with Peacock, much of the same content will be available for as low as $ 4.99, depending on the package.
Most importantly, Peacock is offering a 50% discount to WWE fans through April 9. Make sure you don’t miss it.
As for the non-wrestling Peacocks Library, it serves as the official streaming home for NBC’s extensive roster of TV shows, ranging from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit to Saturday Night Live. There is lots of other exclusive non-NBC titles to choose from, as well as Yellowstone, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Murder, She Wrote, Shrek, and The Fast and the Furious franchise.
Sign up for the discounted Peacock subscription going here.
