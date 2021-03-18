Bollywood bets big on horror comedies

NEW DELHI: Even before Roohi’s staggering numbers arrived last weekend, Bollywood had decided to branch out into horror comedies that combined two genres, both of which were hugely popular.

The creators of Roohi, also known for Stree, are now planning Bhediya, with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon next year, which will complete their horror comedy universe.

Read also | Why India must look East to Taiwan

Later this year, Kartik Aaryan will appear in Akshay Kumars Bhool Bhulaiya remake. Industry experts say it’s an effort to overthrow the traditional horror genre and produce films, many of which are based on folk tales and legends and bring local cultural nuances instead of just have stories centered on supernatural forces.

“The idea is to build a universe, but for that to happen, these individual characters first have to be successful so they can be repeated,” said Dinesh Vijan, founder of Maddock Films, producers of Stree, Roohi and Bhediya. While Stree had earned nearly Rs 125 crore in domestic collections at the box office when it was released in 2018, Roohi earned Rs 13.75 crore at the last count since its release last Thursday.

Horror, Vijan added, has been working in India since the days of the Ramsay brothers and when merged with comedy it only causes audiences to laugh louder and be more afraid, an experience that aims to ultimately to entice them to enter theaters. This makes it a significant ploy for an industry struggling to occupy movie theater seats with the emergence of video streaming platforms and the plethora of entertainment options they offer, a trend that has only been accelerated. than by the covid-19 pandemic.

Business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​said that unlike many other genres, horror doesn’t depend on the stars and it’s up to the content to make a mark, send chills down your spine, or in those case, to make people smile. Films directed by the Ramsay brothers such as Do Ghaz Zameen Ke Niche (1972) and Purana Mandir (1984) had worked without any familiar faces.

Filmmakers are trying to subvert and reinvent the horror genre because people have moved beyond the binary, one-color idea of ​​a ghost that can pull tricks, “said film critic Manoj Kumar R. The new films horror talk about our basic nightmares and reflect on human error For example, 2018 horror fantasy Tumbbad spoke about the consequences of human greed while the recent Tamil movie Nenjam Marappathillai was about child abuse and neglect .

Also, picking up topics like Roohi, Bhediya, and Stree gives creators a chance to delve into folk tales, myths, and legends. While the plot of Stree was inspired by the urban Karnataka legend known as Nale Ba about a spirit knocking on people’s doors at night, Bhediya centers on the werewolf and the full moon. .

It helps keep alive a certain culture and region and performances that were no longer aspirations about the West. These are films from and by India, ”Maddocks Vijan said.