Actor Saurabh Kaushik, known for his comedy series like Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai and Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai, talks about his love for the theater: The Tribune India

“ I did my first play when I was five years old ”

Actor Saurabh Kaushik, who is best known for his popular comedy series like Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai and Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai, tells us about his love for the theater

Tell us about your family history.

I am from Mathura, UP. My father is a theater artist, my mother is a housewife, I have a younger brother and sister and they are finishing their education. I grew up in an atmosphere where acting, theater and all of that would be discussed at home.

When did you decide to become an actor?

In my childhood, I used to play with my father. I used to play for All-India radio. I did my first play at the age of five, directed by my father. I finished my studies, did an MBA and later went to Mumbai to pursue my acting career.

When was the first time you faced the camera?

I was six when I did a special Holi song for Delhi Doordarshan and it was my first time facing the camera. In Mumbai, my first job was in Maharana Pratap, in which I had a senapati cameo role of Maharana Pratap.

What was your biggest inspiration?

My idol and my biggest inspiration is my father because he also faced a lot of difficulties during his theater days. The person who inspired me to come into this industry is Shah Rukh Khan, sir. I admire him since my childhood. I used to watch his films and interviews and was motivated.

What has been your experience working at Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai?

I had a great learning experience. My co-star Anup Upadhyay has always motivated me to do a good job. I am happy that our manager Shashank Bali sir trusted me. The “Aur life hi kaisi hai” punch line has become a hit with the public and I am happy with all the love I have received. I’m doing season 2 of the show and I hope this time, too, we rock it. I thank everyone for entrusting me with the role of Bunty.

What are you doing to stay mentally and physically fit?

I exercise and eat well. There was a time when I was 70 to 80 kg. At the moment, I weigh 60 kg. I know what to eat, when to eat, what’s good for my body, and I exercise.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

When the wave of Covid-19 hit India, I wanted to go home, but realized that my mother had asthma and she might be in trouble. So I didn’t go. There were days when I felt depressed, but my mom and dad supported me and said, “This time too will pass.” This pandemic taught me one thing that you should save money, live in the present, and not worry about the future.

Any hobbies that you pursue?

I like to play cricket and badminton. I also love to swim. Besides, I like to watch dramas. I like to watch web series. There is good content on the web and indirectly that motivates you to change for this platform. Whatever is important for my job, I try to learn and adapt. I keep in shape and up to date with trends.