Entertainment
Actor Saurabh Kaushik, known for his comedy series like Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai and Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai, talks about his love for the theater: The Tribune India
“ I did my first play when I was five years old ”
Actor Saurabh Kaushik, who is best known for his popular comedy series like Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai and Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai, tells us about his love for the theater
Tell us about your family history.
I am from Mathura, UP. My father is a theater artist, my mother is a housewife, I have a younger brother and sister and they are finishing their education. I grew up in an atmosphere where acting, theater and all of that would be discussed at home.
When did you decide to become an actor?
In my childhood, I used to play with my father. I used to play for All-India radio. I did my first play at the age of five, directed by my father. I finished my studies, did an MBA and later went to Mumbai to pursue my acting career.
When was the first time you faced the camera?
I was six when I did a special Holi song for Delhi Doordarshan and it was my first time facing the camera. In Mumbai, my first job was in Maharana Pratap, in which I had a senapati cameo role of Maharana Pratap.
What was your biggest inspiration?
My idol and my biggest inspiration is my father because he also faced a lot of difficulties during his theater days. The person who inspired me to come into this industry is Shah Rukh Khan, sir. I admire him since my childhood. I used to watch his films and interviews and was motivated.
What has been your experience working at Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai?
I had a great learning experience. My co-star Anup Upadhyay has always motivated me to do a good job. I am happy that our manager Shashank Bali sir trusted me. The “Aur life hi kaisi hai” punch line has become a hit with the public and I am happy with all the love I have received. I’m doing season 2 of the show and I hope this time, too, we rock it. I thank everyone for entrusting me with the role of Bunty.
What are you doing to stay mentally and physically fit?
I exercise and eat well. There was a time when I was 70 to 80 kg. At the moment, I weigh 60 kg. I know what to eat, when to eat, what’s good for my body, and I exercise.
What did you learn from the pandemic?
When the wave of Covid-19 hit India, I wanted to go home, but realized that my mother had asthma and she might be in trouble. So I didn’t go. There were days when I felt depressed, but my mom and dad supported me and said, “This time too will pass.” This pandemic taught me one thing that you should save money, live in the present, and not worry about the future.
Any hobbies that you pursue?
I like to play cricket and badminton. I also love to swim. Besides, I like to watch dramas. I like to watch web series. There is good content on the web and indirectly that motivates you to change for this platform. Whatever is important for my job, I try to learn and adapt. I keep in shape and up to date with trends.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]