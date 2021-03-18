Bally’s largest shareholder on the future of sports betting, face-to-face return to play and more

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down virtually all US casinos – and much of the rest of the hospitality and entertainment industries – gamers are seeing a steady return to pre-pandemic conditions. In the meantime, many of the future gaming trends that start before the shutdowns have accelerated, helping to shape an industry that is increasingly online but still excited about its physical potential.

Soo Kim, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Standard General, says the future of gaming will be shaped not only by online and retail casinos, but also by increased integration into Americans’ daily entertainment consumption. Standard General is the largest shareholder of Ballys, the former Twin Rivers Worldwide Holdings and now a major catalyst for the expansion and growth of the game in the country.

In an exclusive interview with The Action Network, Kim explains the rebounds of retail casinos, the future of online gaming, and how Bally’s seeks to face an increasingly competitive US sports betting market.

Ryan Butler: Online casino games, poker and sports betting were on the rise even before the COVID-19 pandemic. How have retail casino closures, and the pandemic in general, impacted the growth of online gaming?

Soo Kim: Like so many companies, I think the pandemic has helped accelerate this change.

Our Twin River Casino near Providence, Rhode Island was the second casino in the country to close. We didn’t even have a way to lock the doors. We had to go out and buy chains. We have literally been structured to never close and all of a sudden we close. It started to speed up everything in life including what the future would look like.

I think it’s clear that online gambling as a whole – not just online mobile sports betting, but online gambling as a whole – is the future.

RB: How does this online growth affect the long-term developments of retail casinos?

SK: I have been a long-time supporter of the retail experience. I think there is absolutely one common experience that a physical casino offers that online gambling cannot. I think they will complement each other very well in the future. I think it’s a huge growth. It’s very exciting.

RB: And in the short term? How have regional casino operators like Ballys handled the pandemic and what about near-term growth as more properties reopen with larger capacities?

SK: The regional casinos have done well. Their retail volumes are somewhat limited due to (COVID-19 restrictions), but that being said, for the most part, most of them have had very good results. Basically what they’ve done is they’ve given up on some of the less profitable sources of income, so the remaining sources of income are very profitable. I think they did well. I think as the world starts to reopen I think the income will increase dramatically.

I also think the costs will not increase as much. I think at least in the short term I think we are in a sort of golden age of profitability for physical casinos because so many casinos have done a good job of cutting some costs. As the revenues start to come in on their own, I don’t think the costs necessarily go up. Now I think over time as the reopening gets longer I think the costs will start to slowly come back because people will fight hard for income but I think very short over time, I think the revenues will continue to strengthen the casinos. at the time of reopening. And I think the profitability will be excellent.

RB: Even during the pandemic, the major game companies have made major moves in retail and digital. Will this continue in a post-COVID world?

SK: I think we’re just getting started. It’s almost like a land grab and I don’t think it’s clear who is going to win and lose just yet. I think you’ll see continued mergers and accusations, as people fill in the gaps, make up for lost time, and carry out their strategic plans.

I think it naturally follows that there will be consolidation as the business begins to turn to the handful of vendors. But I think even though there is going to be consolidation, I think there is hope in a given market for a given trader.

RB: Ballys has been a major player in this land grab for the past year by acquiring several retail casinos and several online gaming platforms. He also struck a groundbreaking media deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group, one of the nation’s largest TV channel owners, which gives the company content contracts across multiple platforms and renames former Fox regional sports networks. . What does Ballys envision with this partnership?

SK: We think it’s essential to understand the relationship between media and games. Look at the success Penn National has with its awesome partnership with Barstool. Barstool is ultimately a new media company. It’s a media company and a content generation engine, I thought that was a really interesting lesson in terms of what happens if you combine media and gaming.

[For Ballys], we had to take this idea and see where we can with it.

RB: What will that practically look like on the new Sinclair properties of the Ballys brand?

SK: The relationship with Sinclair is actually not just about bringing sports into the pre-game or post-game show, but we also have the ability to develop that relationship in terms of intellectual property and content. with the rest of the network. And that’s really what should interest us. I think what you will see from us is that not only are we going to make progress in gaming technology, but we are also going to make progress in media in terms of content. Our focus right now is to make sure that we can offer something very differentiated to our subscribers.

RB: Ballys is preparing to launch their eponymous first bookmaker in the next quarter. How is he using this partnership to compete with the biggest industry leaders such as DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM in an increasingly competitive sports betting market?

SK: Our differentiation strategy is not just to launch a bookmaker, but to find a way to seamlessly integrate our sports betting and make it interactive. What is sports betting? Well, in some ways it’s no different from buying QVC and TV in that it’s a way to interact directly with the content you see in front of you, and in a way that you feel comfortable with. entertains or gives you something.

We were therefore working on the technical problems of creating interactivity. It is not unique to us, but it is those with relationships with sports media rights holders. I don’t think other companies are as focused as we are on solving this particular problem. If we solve it correctly, then what we actually offer is a very differentiated product from anywhere else.

RB: With the game changing rapidly, what are you waiting for for the future of the industry and how can a company continue to stay competitive?

SK: I think there will be a lot more winners, and I don’t even mean losers because I don’t think anyone is going to lose per se, but I think there will be people who face some. level of attrition in their companies if they do not embrace the future. If anything, I think you just have to embrace the future and the technology because if you don’t then someone is going to adopt it for you.