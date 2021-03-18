Actor Daniel Dae Kim claims man ran into his sister in car because she is Asian





Actor Daniel Dae Kim Appeared on Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, where he spoke about the shooting in Georgia that took place a day earlier. On Tuesday, a man opened fire at three Atlanta-area spas, kill eight people, including six Asian women. Although the authorities have yet to be determined though race played a role in the murders, many Asian Americans fear as crimes against the community have skyrocketed over the past year. Kim claimed that her sister was the victim of a hate crime long before the peak of these crimes, in 2015. She was running in her own neighborhood when a man driving a car came up to her and yelled at her to get on the sidewalk as she ran on her shoulder, Kim said. She said she would do that, and the man then backed up and hit her with the car. My sister turned around and was shocked, and told him you just hit me, he backed up the car, and as my sister walked away, hit her again, knocking her to the ground. While investigators in the Atlanta-area murders have yet to say whether or not this is a hate crime, Kim said the district attorney in her sisters’ case is not. hadn’t even considered it. This man had a history of violence against other Asian women, but when he had time to prosecute him, the prosecutor told my sister that we would never get a hate crime. You should just hope for whatever you can get, Kim says. He ended up being convicted of reckless driving when he used his car as a weapon to kill my sister, and no one in the system was ready to help him bring the case to the proper justice. In a press conference on Wednesday, Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said of the alleged murderer that he had had enough and was at his end of the line, and yesterday was a really bad day for him, and that’s what he did. Baker, who allegedly tried to sell Anti-China T-shirts on Facebook last year, fell under fire for the comment, but the flippant demeanor reminded Kim of the judge in her sisters case. The story continues Just as the sheriff’s spokesperson said today this man is having a bad day, said Kim the judge in the case with my sister said I can understand why this guy was frustrated I’m frustrated too . And that’s what he said, and that’s when the verdict was delivered that it would be reckless driving. While the Atlanta gunman, who confessed to the murders, claims it was sex addiction, not race, as a motivator behind the murders, Kim doesn’t buy it. It’s part of our history, Chris, Kim said, so I’m a little skeptical when I hear that there is absolutely no connection between race and these murders. Cuomo Prime Time aired weekdays at 9 p.m. on CNN. Watch Donald Trump urge his supporters to get the COVID vaccine, claiming it ‘works incredibly well’: Learn more about Yahoo Entertainment: Let us know what you think! Hit us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And meet our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.







