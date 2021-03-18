AMC to reopen more than 40 theaters in California, including more than 30 in Southland – NBC Los Angeles





More than 30 AMC theaters in Southland will reopen to the public this Friday, now that the area is in the red level. If you’re in the mood for going to the movies, here’s everything you need to know. AMC has announced plans to reopen more than 40 of its theaters across California from March 19. AMC has already opened more than 500 of its theaters across the United States. On March 26, the company expects 99% of its theaters across the United States will be operational. In the Southland, here are the locations that will reopen on Friday: AMC Anaheim GardenWalk 6

AMC Atlantic Times Square 14

AMC Broadway 4

AMC Burbank Town Center 6

AMC Burbank Town Center 8

AMC CLASSIC Apple Valley 14

AMC CLASSIC Woodbridge 5

AMC Covina 17

AMC DINE-IN Fullerton 20

AMC DINE-IN Marina 6

AMC DINE-IN Ontario Mills 30

AMC DINE-IN South Bay Galleria 16

AMC Del Amo 18

AMC Fallbrook 7

AMC Glendora 12 to 210/57

AMC La Mirada 7

AMC Marina 6 Market

AMC Marina Pacifica 12

AMC Montebello 10

AMC Norwalk 20

AMC Porter Ranch 9

AMC Walk 16

AMC Puente Hills 20

AMC Rolling Hills 20

AMC Santa Anita 16

AMC Santa Monica 7

AMC Sunset 5

AMC Temecula 10

AMC Tustin 14 @ The neighborhood

AMC Tyler Galleria 16

AMC Victoria Gardens 12

Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood In Ventura County – AMC DINE-IN Thousand Oaks 14, will reopen Friday. For a full list of theaters open now and slated to open across the country, Click here. Los Angeles counties going red this week paved the way for theaters to reopen, with COVID-19 changes. The biggest rule for movie theaters below the red level in California plans to reopen counties safely during the pandemic focuses on capacity. Movie theaters are limited to 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less. What are the COVID-19 rules in AMC theaters? The return to theaters comes with COVID-19 security changes, including social distancing, face masks, and increased sanitation. AMC said face masks are required for all guests and crews. The masks should cover your nose and mouth; neck guards, bandanas with open chin, and masks with vents or exhalation valves are not acceptable. AMC said the masks can also be purchased in theaters for $ 1. AMC said new disinfection and wiping stations are being installed in all cinemas, including concessions, and are easily accessible to everyone. AMC also encourages cashless transactions, although cash is still accepted. LA is the country’s largest film market. Kim Baldonado reported on NBC4 News on Monday March 15, 2021. To allow good social distancing between moviegoers and meet capacity limits, AMC said that in auditoriums with traditional seating, seats will be locked around a customer’s seat when a customer purchases their ticket online or at the venue. cinema. In auditoriums that do not offer reserved seats, customers should leave sufficient distance between themselves and other moviegoers. In places where concessions can be sold, AMC said menu selections have been temporarily reduced and the company has expanded mobile orders to reduce the time customers spend around concession stands. Condiments and refills are now only available on request. You can read all about AMC’s full COVID security plan here. What’s going on in the movies these days? So what’s playing in AMC theaters these days? Los Angeles area locations screen movies like Tom & Jerry, Disneys Raya & the Last Dragon, News of the World, Chaos Walking, and Judas And The Black Messiah, to name a few. Of course, in the pandemic world, you can also watch some of these titles at home, via streaming and certain apps.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos