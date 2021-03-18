Entertainment
Lillian Carter’s film premieres Saturday
SEQUIM – It was a long way to this point – crisscrossing the country – but so was the life of the woman who inspired it.
The start of the trail, you might say, came when actor Carol Swarbrick Dries from Sequim asked her husband, Jim: Who is the famous person you would like to meet?
Jimmy Carter, he replied.
This inspired Carol to learn more about the 39th President and, fatally, her mother, known to the world as Miss Lillian.
This Saturday, the movie starring Carol will premiere in Cinejoy, the online embodiment of the San Francisco Bay Area Cinequest Film Festival.
“Miss Lillian: More than a Mother to the President” – a docudrama also starring former President Jimmy Carter, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, friends of Lillian including the late Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda and reporter Sam Donaldson – will be available to viewers around the globe.
The link to watch the movie trailer and purchase tickets is https://www.creatics.org/cinejoy/moviepage/140489. Admission is $ 3.99 and viewers can watch the film anytime during the festival from Saturday to March 30.
For Carol and Jim Dries, it’s sort of the top of the mountain they’ve climbed for over a decade.
They are co-authors of Carol’s solo show on Lillian Carter, which Carol has performed in theaters across North America: from Port Angeles, Sequim and Port Townsend to Independence, Missouri, to Coquitlam, Colombia. -British and New York.
The play’s development also took them to Plains, Georgia, where Jimmy and Rosalynn welcomed Carol and Jim to Pond House, Lillian’s shrine.
“The first time we met Jimmy Carter was his 87th birthday,” recalls Carol in an interview.
The Nobel Peace Prize laureate and builder of Habitat for Humanity is now 96 years old.
Miss Lillian’s film, she added, is a lush cinematic work, “based on our script, but so developed in the film. Its locations… a picture is worth a thousand words. ”
The Carters “allowed us to shoot all over the plains, on the baseball field, under the water tower,” where important events in Lillian’s life took place.
There is also the train station which was Jimmy’s campaign headquarters.
“It’s not on many levels,” Carol joked.
On Wednesday, she reported another good news on the cinema front. “Miss Lillian: More than a President’s Mother” has a distributor: 1091 Pictures, specializing in independent cinema.
Netflix and AppleTV are among its partners, and documentaries in its library include “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” and “Echo in the Canyon”.
For this long-awaited development, “we are very grateful,” said Carol.
At 73, the actor, who has appeared in films, television and theater around the world, said she was also excited to tell the story of another woman who has lived a great life. During her 85 years, she worked as a nurse, raised her four children, and in her late sixties volunteered to serve in the Peace Corps in India.
“Miss Lillian” is an “intimate study of a pioneering American woman.” Her life as a nurse in the rural south shaped her take on race, ultimately having an impact on a nation through her influence over Jimmy – first as governor of Georgia and later as president. in the tumultuous 70s, ”writes producer Steven Ullman on IMDB page .com.
“In moments of frankness, President Carter reflects on his remarkable mother, who passed on her deeply held humanitarian values.
Lillian has a more relevant life story than ever, Carol believes. She was a woman who had chosen health care as a career despite her family’s disapproval. In her hometown, as a nurse, wife and mother, she built relationships through the lines of color.
In the Indian settlement of Godrej, 50 km from Mumbai, Lillian worked closely, for about 21 months, with leprosy patients. Its namesake Lillian Carter Center for International Nursing was established by Emory University in Atlanta.
In the film, Jimmy Carter himself remembers the everyday character of Lillian.
“Even in those early days, I had the feeling that the mother treated everyone as equals. She never made a distinction between African Americans and whites, ”he says.
“I think she would say, ‘I’ve lived my life to the fullest. I took advantage of all the talent and abilities that God gave me and did my best. ”
She told her kids to “do your own thing,” he adds.
“Don’t be put off by criticism. Don’t be afraid to take the risk of doing something that seems impossible, if you think it’s important. ”
