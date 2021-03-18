Kiara Advani opens up about cut-throat competition in Bollywood: ‘You can’t take it slow, not for a minute’





Bollywood’s new blue-eyed girl Kiara Advani in a recent interview opened up about her love life and fierce competition at work. In an interaction with Filmfare, Kiara, who is rumored to be dating hunk Siddharth Malhotra, gave a glimpse of the last time she went on a romantic date but has remained tight-lipped about her relationship with the student actor of the year. Asked about her last date, she replied: The last time I went on a date was this year. And that’s only been two months for this year, so do the math. Kiara was spotted at a fancy restaurant in Mumbai’s BKC district with Siddharth Malhotra and his family a few weeks ago. Kiara’s gradual success in the Hindi film industry is utterly admirable, from her debut with Fugly (2014), to giving a stellar performance in the Karan Johar segment of Netflix’s Lust Stories (2018), Kiara has shown. that she has what it takes to be the quintessential Bollywood Heroine as she continued to be featured in Good News (2019) with Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh, and Laxmii (2020) with Akshay Kumar, and in Netflix’s Guilty (2020). Kiara went on to talk about feeling the pressure of the cutthroat competition in the film industry and how she couldn’t relax at work, but having fun doing it, it’s actually nice to be in. a league of actors where everyone brings in something new and interesting to the table. So that helps you pull up your socks. You can’t take it easy, not for a second, and the kind of content we’ve seen on OTT all last year, I think everyone has opened up to some original ideas. This year, Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra will be sharing screen space at Shershaah, which is slated for release on July 2. The film is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra laureate and army captain Vikram Batra. The actress recently shared two posters of the film on her social media platforms and wrote, “#Shershaah hits theaters on July 2, 2021, see you in theaters!” Kiara also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline, which is run by Raj Mehta. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Koli. Kiara is now filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by Anees Bazmee with Kartik Aryan and Tabu.







