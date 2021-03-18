Priyanka Chopra’s Oprah interview promo released, actor explains why she decided to ‘talk about her life’

OWN has released the first long promo for an upcoming Super Soul episode, featuring Priyanka Chopra as a guest. She will be interviewed by host Oprah Winfrey, who recently rocked the world with her interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In the new promo, Oprah asks Priyanka about her recently released memoir and why it was the right time to release them. In response to her question, Priyanka said the coronavirus lockdown has finally given her time to catch up. She’s also in a safer place now in her thirties than she was in her twenties.

“I felt I could put my 20’s insecurities behind me and not worry about the things that scared me before. I have a little more confidence in myself and in what I bring, professionally, personally. thinks that really helped me tackle my life, ”she said.

In another compilation of clips to come interviews, Oprah had asked Priyanka to start a family with her husband Nick Jonas. The actor, in what was likely a cleverly edited clip, was seen sighing at the question.

During her recent ‘bombshell’ interview with Meghan and Harry, Oprah spoke all about life at Buckingham Palace and that of a royal. Meghan has revealed shocking details of how she has had to deal with the racist vitriol of the British press and how palace staff and even the royal family have failed to support her. She even revealed the seemingly racist discussion the family may have had about her son’s complexion. Meghan is the first person of color to marry the British royal family.

Meghan and Priyanka have also been friends since the actor’s time. Priyanka was also invited to the royal wedding in 2018 in London.