Cleveland singer Mary Jo Young hits Hollywood Week in American Idol





CLEVELAND, Ohio – After a touching audition that wowed American Idol judges, Mary Jo Young has progressed in the series and will appear in episodes of Hollywood Week. The episode featuring Young will air at 8 p.m. March 21 on ABC. It will also be available to stream on Hulu and ABC website Monday March 22. Young is one of two contestants from Cleveland currently competing on Idol, along with Deshawn Goncalves. In the episode, Young takes part in the Genre Challenge shows, where singers compete against each other based on the styles of their musical work. Going to Hollywood Week was super fun because I really got to know some of the nominees and made some great friends. However, it was super stressful during one of the rounds in particular because I didn’t know the lyrics to my song at all, Young said. But it’s OK. Things like this will happen, especially if you’re a singer and struggle with lyrics under pressure. The episode was filmed with coronavirus precautions in place. Young said contestants were required to wear face masks during the filming process, except for scenes where they were on camera. Young has seen a surge of support since it was announced she would be on American Idol, particularly from residents of northeast Ohio. My hearing got so much positive feedback, especially where I’m from. It means the world, Young said. It’s nice to connect with people from Cleveland. I really love Cleveland and to have people from my hometown supporting me on this trip is awesome. Young, who has covered several pop songs and made a name for himself on TikTok and Instagram, has a new song coming out on Friday, March 19. (Find Young on Spotify here.) Young was unable to disclose the results of his audition episode due to his contract with American Idol. Viewers can tell if the shell is moving or not, on the Sunday episode. You can follow Young on Instagram at instagram.com/maryjo.young. READ MORE: Cleveland singer Deshawn Goncalves to appear on American Idol READ MORE: Cleveland singer Mary Jo Young to appear on American Idol Get a boost on weekends and Register now for cleveland.coms weekly In the CLE email newsletter, your essential guide to the top things to do in Greater Cleveland. It’ll arrive in your inbox on Friday morning – an exclusive to-do list, focused on the best of weekend fun. Restaurants, music, movies, the performing arts, family entertainment and more. Click here to subscribe. All cleveland.com newsletters are free.







