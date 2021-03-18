Coleen Nolan ‘seriously considering’ double mastectomy

Bang showbiz

‘Loose Women’ star Coleen Nolan ‘seriously considers’ double mastectomy as sisters Anne and Linda both battle cancer after brother Bernie died of the disease in 2013

Coleen Nolan is “seriously considering” a double mastectomy to avoid the same fate as her sisters.

The ‘Loose Women’ star was warned that she had an “incredibly high” risk of developing cancer after her sister Bernie died of breast cancer in 2013 while her siblings Anne, 70, and Linda, 62, both struggle with the disease.

Speaking on tonight’s episode of ITV’s “Piers Morgan’s Life Stories,” she said, “I’m seriously looking for an elective mastectomy. I have spoken to a specialist so far to see.

“I said, ‘look what my chances are of that’ and he said, ‘incredibly high’ and although we didn’t carry the known gene, the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, he said it would be linked to the gene. somewhere there be a gene that we haven’t found. “

Last year, Coleen’s sisters revealed that they were both diagnosed within days of each other, with Linda battling incurable liver cancer and Anne receiving treatment for breast cancer.

While the 56-year-old star has admitted that it sometimes feels like “a curse” to her family, she knows a lot of people face the same heartache.

She said, “Yeah, you almost feel like it’s been a curse on you but it’s not. So many families are going through this. But it’s hard because, well it is. is cancer, it’s hard.

“The loss of Bernie was simply catastrophic in our family. She was the life and soul of our family. We all shot at each other.

“And my sisters and I had this fantastic opportunity to do the cruise show. And literally two or three weeks after it ended Anne was diagnosed again, then literally four days later Linda.

“And it was just bam. It was really shocking.”