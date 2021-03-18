Horoscope for March 18, 2021: Cancer, shake up the daily routine; Virgo, display creative ideas

Magi Helena

Tribune content agency

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Ciara Bravo was born in Alexandria, Ky., On that day in 1997. This birthday star portrayed Del Luccetti on Wayne and Katie Knight on Big Time Rush. She has also appeared on episodes of Into the Dark, Agents of SHIELD, and NCIS. On the big screen, Bravos’ film work includes appearances in The Long Dumb Road, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and To the Bone.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Being proud of your appearance can go a long way in attracting the attention of those in power. They could help you find the path to success. Conduct yourself as a professional and your credentials should not be questioned.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Meeting new people can give you new ideas that could turn out to be a stroke of genius. Changes in your social circle can showcase your talents. Absorb all the latest techniques while you can.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t shut down the lines of communication, otherwise you risk ending up in the cold. A long conversation can open doors as understanding is achieved. Achieve your ambitions by bringing together ideas from a range of sources.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Find an alternative to rigid schedules and tedious tasks. This might be a good time to experiment with different ideas or streamline your daily routines. You might find a neat way to be more efficient.

LEO (July 23-August 22): Be smart and thoughtful when choosing gifts and personal items that could have an impact. Dress if you need a mood boost. Spend your extra time researching something or someone that you are truly interested in.

VIRGIN (August 23-September 22): Find a forum where you can post your creative ideas. The input you are receiving may seem unfavorable, but positive reinforcement can also come. It is better to keep the money in your pocket.

LIBRA (September 23-October 22): The evidence for someone’s loyalty seems perfectly clear. Nonetheless, you may find that your connection is too abstract and not as romantic as you would like. It might be more satisfying to put business before pleasure today.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You may only be able to impress superiors with your innovative techniques when you have their attention. Once you’ve earned someone’s respect, you may be invited to social outings.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21): Show off your talents. Let your partner organize events and juggle schedules so you are free to experiment and explore creative opportunities. You might be surprised at how many blessings you have.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19): The busiest beaver builds the best dam. Create a secure nest through hard work. You may decide it’s time to raise the bar, but you need to be careful not to set it so high that no one else can reach it.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): If competing with other people makes you anxious, then competing with yourself might be better. Choose to live up to your own standards if you feel you are not living up to the expectations set by others.

PISCES (February 19-March 20): Learn about self-love and self-validation. You may not be getting the attention you crave from friends, or you may be worried that a romantic partner is treating your affection as a business transaction. It just means it’s time to refuel.

IF MARCH 18 IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Over the next six to seven weeks, your business acumen resurfaces and your competitiveness may increase as well. You may be warned to make money, but you might offend someone with your impertinence. In May and early June, you might be excited about physical tasks that demand your attention and can set a good example for others. It might be a good time to start walking every day to be in peak condition. In August, you might be inspired to take risks. You might also be excited about an exciting goal and have the opportunity to make your dreams come true. You might be able to sit back and enjoy some well-deserved rewards, but don’t rely on mere luck to get you through. October is a great time to pursue your ambitions or focus on financial success.

Learn more about https://magihelena.com/ Questions? Contact Helena at questionsmagihelena.com.

Tribune 2021 Content Agency, LLC.