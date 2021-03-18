Harry Potter actor Ralph Fiennes finds reaction ‘disturbing’ to JK Rowling’s trans comments





The telegraph Ralph Fiennes: I don’t understand the vitriol directed at JK Rowling To cheer up, there are few more encouraging announcements than these. The Telegraph can exclusively reveal today that Ralph Fiennes will hit the road and hit the stage this spring, bringing a new one-man take on TS Eliots’ late poetic masterpiece, Four Quartets, to four regional theaters . It’s an inspiring move to reach out to the British general public, helping to reactivate places that have remained dark for too long. Last week, Fiennes, 58, gave me a taste of what to expect from the audience, at a rehearsal studio in Bethnal Green where he is dressed in a navy blue shirt, baggy linen pants blue and black leather shoes. Unlike TS Eliots, masterful reading of the four poems in school, he takes a conversational approach and even begins to take delicate steps, evoking a quaint rustic dance to East Coker verses: one summer midnight, you can hear the music. / of the weak pipe and the small drum He has known the piece for decades. His mother had it on an LP, and Fiennes tells me he can connect with his moral and spiritual quest. He recorded the poem in 2009, but a year ago he decided to get acquainted more intimately. On the first lockdown, I went straight to the cottage I’m renting in Suffolk, and thought I would learn them. I walked the bridle paths and alleys where I live, familiarizing myself with them. With his famous opening line, at the start of East Coker, In the beginning it’s my end, Eliots’ poem spoke to him, as he perhaps does to anyone in their forties, who can begin to see the end of the road. I think it relates to people who are in the middle lane, he says. You get an idea of ​​what the poem really means as you get older. To reinforce this point, he cites lines from Little Gidding: Shame of belatedly revealed motives, and awareness of things badly done and done to others. The pandemic, with its suspension of normal activity, of life, and seemingly of time itself, rang with melancholy and reassuring contemplation of the works of the vast patterns of existence. I felt it very strongly, that feeling of being stopped and forced to look back, he said. After reflecting on the past year, Fiennes, who lives alone (he was previously married to Alex Kingston and lived for many years with Francesca Annis) says to me: It’s strange. It was weird not being able to see your connections, not being close to the people you would like to be close to. Sure, Fiennes has been seen on stage since the pandemic (in David Hares Beat the Devil at the Bridge, making him the first big name to be attached to indoor and socially distant performances), but he can’t wait for things to happen. return to normal. . He tells me that he has several projects in progress and reveals to me: The Scottish play is in my sights. He says: The theater is the essential arena for an actor and all hoped he would return, not only with social distancing, but so that we could sit together nearby. I think it will be extremely moving. The point is, while Fiennes has had a stellar film career (Schindlers List, The English Patient, Voldemort in Harry Potter, and M in James Bond), he’s one of the few A-listers to return to the theater on a regular basis. He has grown in stature and subtlety since appearing at RSC in the 1980s, winning applause as Henry VI, causing a sensation in London and New York in the mid-1990s as Hamlet and becoming a regular at the National, where he was last. seen as Antony. He thrives on the tortured outer characters Richard II, Coriolanus, the loners of Ibsens, even the revolutionary bachelor of Oedipus and Shaw, John Tanner in Man and Superman. He combines an unwavering physical presence with a quick silver liveliness and introspective vigilance.

