The Courier Review: Benedict Cumberbatch Plays Cool As Reluctant Spy





If there’s a Cold War comfort movie out there and let’s say there is, The Courier fits the bill perfectly, ticking a lot of familiar boxes in the genre: Based on real events, with the expected epilogue showing us photos of real people and telling us what happened to them after this story ended. The mail: 3 out of 4

An international cast of renowned actors playing Brits, Americans and Russians.

Scenes of Russians vodka and Brits drinking whiskey, most of whom smoke because that’s what everyone did in their mid-twenties e century. (One of the reasons listed for PG-13 rating is to smoke everywhere, and they’re not kidding about that part.)

century. (One of the reasons listed for PG-13 rating is to smoke everywhere, and they’re not kidding about that part.) The obligatory and disturbing KGB visit, where a smiling and respectful agent can barely refrain from baring his teeth as he clearly says he’s looking at you, oh does he ever have his eye on you.

Thrilling scenes of documents exchanged and borders crossed with the fate of the world at stake, interspersed with domestic moments of our hero at home, as his loyal but increasingly worried wife wonders why he is hiding secrets and his adoration from her. . her son wonders why dad has to take so many business trips and is barely present even when they finally go on vacation. Economically efficient directed by Dominic Cooke, with a screenplay by Tom OConnor that echoes the works of John le Carré, Graham Greene and Tom Clancy, The Courier showcases excellent work by Benedict Cumberbatch as an extremely average businessman turned reluctant spy for MI6; Angus Wright as UK Agent and Rachel Brosnahan as US Agent who team up to recruit Cumberbatch; and Merab Ninidze in the most electric films as Colonel Oleg Penkovsky, a much admired and decorated Soviet military intelligence officer who became so alarmed by the hawkish strategies of Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, he risked his life and that of his family by channeling top-secret information to the British in the hopes that it would prevent nuclear war. When we meet Cumberbatchs Greville Wynne, he’s a pretty successful British businessman with a real British mustache, the kind of guy you’d hardly notice if he was sitting across from you on a train. Wynnes is a good-natured sort of person who maybe enjoys a drink a little too much, is a bit of a workaholic, and is devoted to his wife Sheila (Jessie Buckley) and their young son Andrew (Keir Hills). His ordinary character is what motivates his old friend Dickie Franks (Angus Wright) to recruit him to meet Colonel Penkovsky in the Soviet Union under the guise of expanding business between the two countries, when in fact he would bring back documents. and photos of Penkovsky. Wynne is stunned. He has known him for years but only learns that Dickie is in fact a spy and by the way, the American woman he brought to lunch is CIA agent Emily Donovan (Rachel Brosnahan), who reassures him that she will make sure that Wynne and her family are. kept safe and will facilitate the defection of Penkovsky and his family when the time comes. Nothing to worry about, old man! Just slip the documents and photos into your briefcase when you leave the Soviet Union and hand them over to the British and Americans, and we may be able to prevent the Cuban Missile Crisis from literally turning into World War III. Cumberbatch looks gorgeous as Wynne gradually transforms from reluctant and gentle-mannered racing boy to a coldly efficient, increasingly cheeky and stubborn amateur spy, able to get creative in difficult situations as he develops genuine friendship and trust with Penkovsky, who is heartbroken, he must become a traitor to his beloved homeland, but he is convinced that he is doing the right thing. The men even meet families, their wives and children believing they are just two friendly businessmen when in reality they are partners in an increasingly dangerous ongoing mission that could save millions. lives but result in both prison and execution. . There’s even room for an interlude where the two see a Russian ballet troupe perform Swan Lake, a Cold War movie classic. Of course, we already know how the tense standoff between the US and the Soviets played out in the early 1960s, but most of us probably didn’t know the stories of Wynne and Penkovsky, which came from opposite ends of the political world but worked together to help prevent a world war. The Courier is a worthy tribute to these two brave men.

