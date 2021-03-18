William and Kate Papa FaceTime Paramedics in Bangladesh at Ambulance Station





T The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited an ambulance station in east London and ended up becoming FaceTiming a paramedic father in Bangladesh William and Kate spoke to staff at Newham Ambulance Station about their experiences working during one of the most difficult times in the history of London ambulance services. Paramedic Jay Khan asked the couple if it was okay to call their father Abu in Bangladesh, who has remained estranged from his family since the lockdown after his mother fell ill. Royal visit to Newham ambulance station / PA wire William said to Abu: You must be very proud of your daughter. READ MORE Abu replied: Yes, we are all very proud of her. The royal family have also joined a call with Jays sister Nasrin and grandfather Baharam in the UK. William told them: She works very hard and she can’t wait to see you soon. Kate said: I hope it won’t be too long before you can all meet and see each other again. Royal visit to Newham ambulance station / PA wire The couple laughed when Jay said to his family: Say goodbye now. Let them go. William joked: We can stay here and have more family chat if that works? William and Kate joined Jay at Wellbeing Garden stations to hear how she coped with the pressures of responding to the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of having to isolate herself from her family. They also met paramedic Shani Smith, who has helped operate one of the special tea trucks for paramedics and medics over the past year, and heard how she used her mental health training. to provide peer support to colleagues. Shani, who has worked for the service for over 20 years, said it was the worst time she has ever had. It was like a long major incident, she said. Royal visit to Newham ambulance station / PA wire Launched in February 2020, the Wellbeing tea trucks travel to hospitals and control centers across the capital every day, serving hot drinks and snacks to ambulance staff and volunteers and giving them the opportunity to take a moment to do take a break and cool off. William and Kate also heard more about the mental health and wellness support provided to resort staff, including walk-in sessions and wellness spaces. The Duchess wore a long, double-breasted camel-colored coat with a matching flowered mask, while the Duke wore a navy blue mask and a matching overcoat. Thursday’s visit came a week and a half after the monarchy was plunged into crisis by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah. Meghan has accused the royal family of racism, but also said the institution did not help her when she was having thoughts of suicide. Mental health has been at the forefront of William and Kates’ royal duties for a number of years, with the couple launching the Heads Together initiative with Harry. But Harry told Oprah Winfrey he was ashamed to admit to his family that his wife needed help, adding: It’s just not a conversation that would take place.

