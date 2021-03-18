Madonna Suggests Madame X Tour Doc Continue OnlyFans | Entertainment





Madonna has suggested that her documentary “Madame X” could end up on OnlyFans. The 62-year-old singer has reportedly signed a deal with Netflix to stream the film which will feature plenty of footage from her 75-date series in 2019/2020. It will also include behind-the-scenes footage of Madonna in action and is expected to detail the battles she’s had with hip and knee injuries, which has forced her to cancel several of her tour dates. However, the “ Like a Virgin ” hitmaker suggested it might be too X for some platforms and admitted that she would be thrilled if it ended up on the adult site. She told fans on Instagram: You definitely should have asked this woman to get fucked in ‘Like A Prayer’. I mean if nobody wants to buy this show and we end up on a porn site that would be nice. Do fans only have a format to show an entire show? Alright, that’s something to think about. It might make people uncomfortable because art is art here to disturb the peace. Last month a source said: Madonna literally put blood, sweat and tears on the ‘Madame X’ tour and she wants this documentary to show it for the show it was. She’s never been the type to go into the background, so viewers will certainly be able to witness her dry sense of humor. She’s spent weeks watching previews and helping edit the footage at her home in the US and comes in very handy with that. The next film will come 30 years after his groundbreaking documentary Truth Or Dare, which chronicled his life during his Blond Ambition tour. Meanwhile, Madonna is also working on a film about her life, which she is directing and co-writing with Diablo Cody. Madonna said: “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken for me as an artist, musician, dancer – a human being, trying to make my way through this world. The focus of this film will be always the music. The music kept me going and the art kept me alive. There are so many new and inspiring stories and who better than me to tell them. Sharing the roller coaster is essential of my life with my voice and my vision. “

