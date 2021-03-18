Bollywood film ‘Komic’ depicts warming Himalayas

Global warming is a big problem, but Bollywood has done little to put the threat front and center. A new film called “Komic” sets out to explore the relevant subject of warming in the Himalayas and the danger it represents.

The film is directed by Yuvraj Kumar and has a brand new main cast of Jay Kumar, Zoe Siddhart, Taneesha Mirwani, Venkatesh Pandey and Rivya Rai.

The film will specifically highlight how fossil fuel-based vehicles – even more so luxury and sports cars – harm the Himalayan Range, and how pollution from fossil fuels heats the Himalayas, causing frequent landslides, leading to mass disasters like the recent one in Uttarakhand.

In the film, realizing the evil, a group of teenagers give up driving and engage in skateboarding, inline skating and biking. Developing a keen interest in sports, they ended up representing India at world level competition.

“Komic” will start a new trend in the way we travel and help tackle the problem of global warming. The film will be shot in Himachal Pradesh, because the story is about the harm we are causing in the Himalayas and how we could counter the problem, ”said director Yuvraj Kumar. (IANS / KB)