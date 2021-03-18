Henry Darrow, actor known as Zorro and for western roles, dies at 87





Fans mourn the passing of veteran TV actor Henry Darrow, an Azalea Festival celebrity who has chosen to retire to the port city. Darrow, 87, died Sunday, March 14 at his home in Wilmington, according to his former agent, Michael B. Druxman. Darrow appeared as Manolito “Mano” Montoya on NBC Western “The High Chapparal” from 1967 to 1971. As such, he was a celebrity guest at the 1971 NC Azalea Festival. He later told StarNews reporter Allison Ballard that he recalled performing the song “Little Green Apples” at the festival. Henry Darrow:A hero at home Make murals:How public art thrives from Wilmington’s Castle Street to Carolina Beach Upcoming entertainment:Are the arts in Wilmington blooming for spring? Where to watch plays, concerts and more. He then played Lieutenant Manny Quinlan alongside David Janssen in the ABC crime series “Harry O” from 1974 to 1975. Darrow played the masked swordsman Zorro in three television incarnations: as the voice of Zorro in the animation “New Adventures of Zorro” in 1981; as the aging Don Diego de Vega in the 1983 CBS miniseries “Zorro and Son”; and as Don Alejandro De Vega, Zorro’s father, for three seasons in The Family Channel series “The New Zorro” from 1991 to 1993. Darrow once told an interviewer that he tried for Zorro in the original Disney version in 1957, but was turned down by the director, who called him a “Latin Barrymore” – a not-so-subtle clue. that he was overacting. In 1990, he received a Daytime Emmy Award for his performance as Rafael Castillo, father of A Martinez’s character on NBC’s “Santa Barbara”. Born Enrique Tomas Delgado Jimenez on September 16, 1933, Darrow was the son of Puerto Rican immigrants. His parents ran a restaurant on Bedford Street in the Greeenwich Village section of Manhattan, where actors such as Humphrey Bogart and Tallulah Bankhead were regular customers. Darrow later told an interviewer that his first role was to chop wood in a school play when he was 8 years old. At the age of 13, his parents returned to Puerto Rico. Young Enrique graduated from high school and attended the University of Puerto Rico for three years before being transferred to the Pasadena Playhouse on a scholarship. Darrow has had a busy career, with guest roles in TV classics such as “Wagon Train”, “Gunsmoke”, “Bonanza”, “The Wild, Wild West”, “Daniel Boone”, “Hawaii Five-O “,” Mission Impossible “and” Kojak “. Later, he will appear as a Vulcan in a “Star Trek” spinoff series. His film roles included a memorable turn as a vengeful highway patroller in the 1986 thriller “The Hitcher”. In 1982, Darrow married actress-writer Lauren Levian. The couple participated in a regional theater production of “The Rainmaker”. Darrow and Levian moved to Wilmington in 2002. He was a regular fan of Thalian Hall productions and appeared occasionally on stage, most notably for Opera House Theater Co. in a production of “A Certain Cervantes” and as Professor Higgins in “My Fair Lady,” as well as for the drama department at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. His memoir, “Henry Darrow: Lightning in the Bottle,” was published in 2012. Funeral arrangements have not been announced. Contact StarNews Arts and Entertainment at 910-343-2343.

