Stop swapping Asians at casting – The Daily Free Press

Stereotypes are a harmful tool used to make assumptions about certain races, religions, and other group identifiers. In the entertainment industry, certain stereotypes are used to provide dramatic or comedic relief. Specifically, the portrayal of Asians on screen has been and continues to be very problematic.

Asians and other minorities are divided into specific types. Asians are portrayed either as the model minority, obsessed with education and achievement, or vilified as prostitutes. These stereotypes group all Asians into certain categories.

The American Housewife TV show, a good example of this stereotype, portrays Chinese Americans as impassive but extremely motivated, the parents, namely their mother, are intense characters, drawing inspiration from the mother tiger trope.

Although this is a sitcom, American Housewife still has an obligation to portray people authentically and realistically. Ali Wongs’ character acts as a dominant and apathetic mother to her four children, leading them to play an instrument and study at a young age.

Additionally, the entertainment industry places Asians interchangeably among Asian roles. In the program Fresh off the Boat, Korean American actor Randall Park plays the patriarch in a Taiwanese family.

Although I am a fan of Park, he does not meet the criteria to play a Taiwanese, and by casting him, the casting directors of this show imply that there are no differences between the Asian nationalities of the country. ‘Is. Rather, each identity has a unique culture and history that should be reflected in the cast.

In the Gilmore Girls show, Keiko Agena, a Japanese American actress, was chosen to play Lane Kim, a Korean American character.

In these examples, the casting directors pose the counter-argument that they hired the best actor or actress for the role, regardless of nationality, but there is undoubtedly a plethora of equally skilled and talented people. that reflect the different cultural identities and the origins of the roles they are. hiring for.

Television characters are meant to be caricatures of people we see in our daily lives. The shows want us to connect to them, but how are Asian American audiences supposed to connect if they see a Korean American character played by a Chinese American actor?

An even more problematic casting decision came in 2015 when Scarlett Johansson was hired to play a Japanese woman in Ghost in the Shell.

Johansson, a white woman, sort of played the part of an Asian woman, taking the role away from the hugely skilled Japanese actresses. By taking on the role, Johansson whitewashed the film.

The American entertainment industry is already extremely whitewashed since most of the directors are white and most of the award-winning actors and actresses are white. By hiring a white woman to play an Asian woman, the production company has essentially rejected all of Japan’s culture and history.

To improve the representation of Asians in film and television, more films such as Parasite need to be recognized internationally. For those who are not familiar, Parasite is a South Korean film that won the Best Picture Award at the 2020 Oscars, and the film’s director, Bong Joon Ho, became the first Asian director to win the Best Director award. .

We need to recognize the importance of all cultures and nationalities when telling stories. We can’t just say that all Asians are the same by hiring them interchangeably, classifying them, or writing them into stereotypical roles. All people, regardless of ethnicity or race, are three-dimensional and unique, so they should be portrayed as such and not be used as a trophy for diversity and inclusion.