“She works in her closet”: a Hollywood offspring explains the work of her parents





6:00 p.m. PDT 03/18/2021



by



Bryn sandberg

,

Rebecca sun

,

Ashley cullins



The kids took a closer look at the executives’ gigs over the past year of lockdown, but not necessarily a better grasp.

What does mom take calls in her nearest? Why is dad always on Zoom with celebrities? One year after the start of the pandemic, Hollywood journalist had a handful of industry executives to ask their kids what they think they are doing for a living. Here’s what they had to say: Glaser Weil partner Jill Basinger’s 16-year-old son Nicholas: “Chat with people on the phone.” Jaime Feld’s 5-year-old daughter, TV talent Zoe, CAA co-director: “You say you work, but really all you do is talk, talk, talk.” UCP President Beatrice Springborn’s 8-year-old daughter Poppy: “My mom laughs on the phone all day. Her laughter sounds like a tornado. When she gets back to work, I’m going to miss hugging her all day.” Gang Tire partner Tara Kole’s 7-year-old son Henry: “Do you solve the budget problems of the actors?” The 20th senior vice president of television casts Stephanie Levinson’s 4-year-old son Wesley: “I don’t know, she just works in her closet and makes calls.” CAA Literary Agent Rowena Arguelles’ 12-year-old daughter, Gray: “You ask Marisa [mom’s assistant] to ‘get blah-di-blah’ on the phone and then Marisa will say that blah-di-blah is not available. “ Hansen Jacobson’s partner Adam Kaller’s 14-year-old son Cole: “Shout, send emails and tell bad jokes.” UTA Executive Director of Inclusion Shanique Bonelli-Moores, 4 year old daughter, Sydney: “Make cool meetings.” Head of ICM Independent, 7 year old son Jessica Lacys, Gray: “You make 50 million transactions and bring us all the money.” Josh Sussmans, 3 year old daughter, Geneviève, Executive Vice President of ABC Signature: “You are making calls!” Wise Entertainment Co-Chairs and Executive Producers Mauricio and Katie Elmore Mota, 7-year-old son Oliver, and Manu, 3-year-old son: “My dad is on the phone very loudly all day. I have to tell him to speak more quietly so that I can do my lesson.” Oliver “Yeah, so loud!” Manu A version of this story first appeared in the March 18 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







