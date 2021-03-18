Serj Tankian – Elasticity (Official Video) | Culture & Leisure

Serj Tankian “Elasticity” is now available

Directed by Vlad Kaptur

With Sasha Bortich

Produced by Ilya Naishuller, Evgeny Shmelev, Egor Solomatin

Lyrics:

Rot

Papapapapapapa where are you going baby, what are you saying dadadadadadada

Naaaa.nana … nothing,

You blew, you blew me baby out of the water baby out of the water Bebe Dadadadadada

Naaa..nana .. nothing,

I will not be betrayed by you,

I won’t stay awake for today

Right now,

I don’t need to pray to you

I don’t want to sacrifice my day, not this way.

Muppetmamuppetmuppet where are you going baby, what are you saying dadadadadadada

Naaaa.nana … nothing

You blew, you blew me baby out of the water baby out of the water Bebe Dadadadadada

Naaa..nana .. nothing,

I won’t be afraid of you

I won’t lie and beg for today,

Right now,

More fun and games for you,

I don’t have to sacrifice my day, not this way.

From afar, where wizards have seen tradition,

Turn night into day,

With a fresh ratatouille of blood and blood,

We will never tread on the weak and the frail,

We will never change the head for the tail,

We will never drink the milk from his bucket,

We’ll never say the word before.

Don’t you know revenge is on the way

Lovers have no remorse dancing in the rains,

We must all wish each other good night before we come back,

Esoteric lights shining for all of us, but the vain ones,

No need to seek God anymore when we are looking for grains,

Rectifying the cross for the loss of the slain,

Now wipe the cane

From afar, where wizards have seen tradition,

Turn night into day,

With a fresh ratatouille of blood and blood,

We will never tread on the weak and the frail,

We will never change the head for the tail,

We will never drink the milk from his bucket,

We’ll never say the word before.

Don’t you know revenge is on the way

Lovers have no remorse dancing in the rains,

We must all wish each other good night before we come back,

Rectifying the cross for the loss of the slain,

Now wipe off the cane.

2020 United Trust of Sonic Preservation exclusively licensed to Alchemy Recordings, LLC / BMG Rights Management (USA).