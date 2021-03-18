Best Of Bollywood Actors Savage Responds To Journalists





Going through old celebrity interviews is quite the journey. Bollywood-ians will agree. While it is true that sometimes reporters and interviewers cross the line in their quest to collect juicy gossip and news, were completely in awe of the wild responses of the stars. From some charming and witty responses like Aishwarya Rais to the fiery comments from SRK during an IPL interaction, here are 5 interactions that got us thinking, what just happened? 1. Aishwaryas ‘response to David Lettermans’ question about adults staying with their parents in India GIF credit: Giphy

During an interview on the Late Show with David Letterman in 2005, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was asked mockingly: do you still stay with your parents and is this normal in india? Aishwarya took a moment and applauded Letterman. It’s good to live with your parents because it’s also common in India. We don’t have to make an appointment with the parents to meet for dinner, she said, laughing out loud. Burn! 2. Ranbirs’ response in defense of the Deepikas RK tattoo GIF credit: Giphy A reporter once asked Deepika if she would be inked for the promotion again Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Ranbir quickly intervened and shut down the reporter. “I think that’s an incredibly shameful question. Deepika didn’t get a tattoo for a ‘promotion.’ It’s really silly, he said, adding that I don’t think an actor from the film fraternity does things to promote and market a film. We also have a personal life. We do things for a film, but when we come home we have a life, parents, family, friends. So you must respect that, he said. 3. Reflections of AR Rahmans on the collaboration with Salman Khan GIF Credit: Tenor At a launch event in 2014, the awkward conversation of Salman Khan and AR Rahmans made headlines. Salman was heard saying Rahman sabko pata hai bade hi way hate. Rahman looked visibly uncomfortable at the time but later clarified that he thought it was just a joke but people took him seriously. During the press meeting at the same event, a reporter asked Rahman when he would work with Salman. He replied: He has to make films that I like. GIF Credit: Tenor 4. Sharukh Khan moment with Mandira Bedi GIF credit: Giphy Referring to Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL competitors, Mandira Bedi asked SRK, Do you think having Shilpa Shetty (Rajasthan Royals) and Preity Zinta (Kings XI Punjab) as rival team owners will affect their relationship with you? Here’s what the King of Bollywood had to say: Well Mandira, I hope not. You see, I started their career. And as far as I can remember, I started yours too. 5. When PeeCee was asked about Shah Rukh Khan GIF credit: Giphy

At the Filmfare Awards press conference in 2014, Priyanka Chopra was asked if she and Shah Rukh Khan would make better co-hosts when it comes to romance and comedy on stage. Priyanka replied, “I can love anyone who is my job. The reporter did not stop there. He further asked, you said before you were late today because of your shooting, but before that, Shah Rukh was coming even later. I don’t know what meaning it had but PeeCee rightly stopped it with its response. Do you want me to take his name? You want me to answer and you want there to be drama, and I won’t let that happen. Keep asking and I’ll keep laughing. LeadImage Credit: Worldwide Pants, Getty Images

