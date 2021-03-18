Actor and singer Jeremy Renner meets young man with Down’s syndrome leading to ‘Guion the Lion’ book reading

TipRanks

3 large dividend stocks with a yield of at least 8%; Analysts say buy

Do you like roller coasters? According to Deutsche Bank, some roller coaster volatility was expected in the coming months, with near-term gains likely, followed by a pullback in the second quarter and gains in the second half. The firm expects the value of the shares to decline in the next three months, perhaps as much as 5% to 10%, for several reasons outlined by firm strategist Binky Chadha. The more the stimulus impact is accelerated, and the direct stimulus checks at about a quarter of the new package are clearly one-off, the sharper the growth spike is likely to be. The closer that spike in macroeconomic growth approaches warmer weather (giving retail investors something else to do); and an increased return to work in the office, the more we expect the setback to be significant, noted Chadha. This is the middle term. Longer term, Chadha expects markets to strengthen by the end of the years, and set a target of 4,100 on the S&P 500. This is up from his previous target of 3,950 , and suggests potential gains of 4% from current levels. So, for investors, they envisioned a difficult summer and fall, with likely dips and gains in the markets. In this environment, a defensive action game makes sense; it provides some stability to the portfolio, as well as some assurance if the gains do not materialize. Reliable dividend-paying stocks, with their regular payouts, provide an income stream independent of stock price appreciation, as well as a stock profile that is less volatile to begin with, making them the ideal choice. for investors keen to maintain returns while facing the challenge. high macroeconomic volatility. To this end, we used the TipRanks database to extract three high-yielding dividend stocks that share a profile: a buy rating from the body of Streets analysts; considerable upside potential; and a reliable dividend of over 8%. Let’s see what the pros at Wall Streets have to say about them. Monroe Capital (MRCC) We will start with Monroe Capital, a private equity firm invested in the healthcare, media, retail and tech industries. Monroe focuses its activities on minority and women owned companies, or companies with employee share ownership plans. Monroe provides these sometimes underserved demographic groups with access to capital resources for business development. Monroe has shown two conflicting trends so far this year: declining income and profits, as well as rising stock values. The company’s revenue, at $ 12.6 million, was down 6% from the third quarter and 25% year-over-year, while EPS fell 40% in sequential at 42 cents. Year over year, however, BPA has more than doubled. Looking at the stock price, Monroes stock has gained 60% in the past 12 months. On the dividend front, Monroe paid 25 cents a share in December; the next one is scheduled, at the same amount, for the end of this month. With an annualized payout of $ 1, the dividend is yielding a solid 9.8%. This compares favorably to the 2% average return of comparable companies. The dividend caught the attention of Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski, rated 5 stars by TipRanks. We continue to see a lead towards eventual dividend hedging with full fees spent as management grows the portfolio to its leverage target of 1.11.2x (vs. 1.0x currently) and redeploys funds currently tied up in non-accruals when resolved … A BDC’s return is its dividend payout over time, and we are confident that MRCC’s new distribution of $ 1.00 (which equates to a return of about 10%) is sustainable, Kotowski noted. As per his comments, Kotowski attributes MRCC to outperform (i.e. buy), and his price target of $ 12 suggests he has room to grow 25% in the coming year. . (To see Kotowskis’ track record, click here) Analyst reviews on MRCC break down 2 to 1 in favor of buy versus hold, making the consensus rating a moderate buy. The shares are priced at $ 9.59 and their average target of $ 11.13 implies a 16% rise in the coming year. (See MRCC stock market analysis on TipRanks) Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) Let’s stick with the middle market financial sector. Eagle Point is another of the private equity firms looking to turn middle market debt into returns for investors. The company invests in CLO equity, and is focused on the current generation of income, in other words, ensuring a return for its own investors. While Eagle Point is a small-cap player, the company has $ 3 billion in assets under management, which shows it exceeds its weight. Eagle Point last month posted a 4Q20 profit, with EPS of 24 cents, below expectations of 29 cents. However, current profit just grew quarter over quarter and year over year, with 3Q20 and 4Q19 both coming in at 23 cents. Regarding the dividend, we see that Eagle Point is doing something a little unusual. The company pays a monthly rather than quarterly dividend. The current payout, at 8 cents per common share, has been held for over a year now, and the company hasn’t missed a distribution. At 96 cents per common share annually, the dividend yield is 8.4%. This is rugged by any standard. B. Rileys 5-star analyst Randy Binner covers Eagle Point, and he notes that the company should have no problem maintaining its dividend coverage going forward. The company reported quarterly recurring CLO cash flow averaging $ 0.75 / share over the past 12 months. Similar levels of recurring cash flow would leave a significant cushion to serve the quarterly dividend of $ 0.24 going forward. The company announced $ 29.5 million in on-balance sheet cash as of Feb.9. This balance sheet cash flow and a quarterly dividend of $ 0.24 contributes to a favorable liquidity position, Binner wrote. Binners’ comments confirm a buy rating on the stock, and its price target of $ 14 implies a 23% 12-month rise. (To look at Binners’ track record, click here) Wall Street takes the same stance on the ECC as it does on the MRCC: a moderate buy consensus rating based on a 2-1 split between buy and sell critics. conservation. ECC shares have an average price target of $ 14, corresponding to Binners, and the shares are trading at $ 11.41. (See ECC Market Analysis on TipRanks) Hess Midstream Operations (HESM) Midmarket Financial Services isn’t the only place to find big dividends. The pros on Wall Street recommend the energy sector as well, and that’s where we’re looking now. Hess Midstream is one of several companies in the midstream of the energy industry, providing and supporting the infrastructure necessary to gather, process, store and transport fossil fuel products from wellheads to the distribution grid. Hess owns a range of intermediate assets in the Bakken Formation of North Dakota, transporting crude oil and natural gas, as well as their derivatives. Hess released results for 4Q20 earlier this year, posting $ 266 million at the top line and EPS of 36 cents per share. Revenue increased 5% year over year and relatively stable from the third quarter. EPS rose 20% quarter over quarter, but fell sharply from 87 cents reported in 4Q19. Interestingly for investors, the company reported over $ 126 million in free cash flow, which it used to fund the dividend. Hess pays his dividend quarterly and has a reputation for never missing payments. The company has increased the payout steadily over the past four years, and the most recent dividend, at 45 cents per common share, was paid in February. This dividend is considered safe, as the company expects to generate between $ 610 million and $ 640 million in free cash flow next year. These funds will fully cover the dividend, with approximately $ 100 million remaining. Written by Scotiabank analyst Alonso Guerra-Garcia sees free cash flow as Hess’ priority going forward. We anticipate that the focus this year will be on harvesting Free Cash Flow (FCF) with a rollout towards buyouts and further deleveraging. The improvement in FCF profiles this year also makes it possible to better position the group for a recovery in demand in 2H21. Pursuing energy policy changes and the energy transition may be headwinds this year, but we continue to prefer exposure to more diversified companies with an FCF after dividend option (FCFAD) and a couple to a rally, the company said. analyst. To that end, Guerra-Garcia rates HESM outperforming (i.e. buying), with a price target of $ 27 indicating a potential rise of 26% by the end of the year. (To look at Guerra-Garcias’ track record, click here) Overall, there are only 2 reviews on this small-cap energy company, and they are evenly split a buy and hold giving Hess a moderate purchase rating. The shares are trading at $ 21.41 and their average price target of $ 27 suggests a one-year rise of 26%. 